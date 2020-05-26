Morehead City introduces phased reopening plan

MOREHEAD CITY — As Gov. Roy Cooper continues phase two of the state’s plan to loosen restrictions, Morehead City has introduced its own reopening plan.
According to a Tuesday release from the city, the Morehead City police and fire departments will open to the public beginning Monday, June 1. City hall on Arendell Street and the municipal building on S. 8th Street will reopen Monday, June 8.
The recreation center on Fisher Street and Webb Library will remain closed to the public until further notice.
In its announcement, the city said all buildings will have new, modified restrictions and signage in place “to protect the community and employees alike.”
“The City is following the Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Service’s recommendation to respect the three W’s when in public: Wear a face covering, wash your hands and wait six feet apart,” the release says.
City officials recommend residents wear a face covering when inside city buildings, and employees who work directly with the public will wear face masks and be stationed behind protective glass.
In addition, floors will be marked to keep residents awaiting services 6 feet apart, hand sanitizer will be available and frequent sanitizing of all city buildings will continue.
The city also stresses the importance of staying home if you’re sick, especially if you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
If residents can receive services remotely or virtually, the city asks they continue to do so.
