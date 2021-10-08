NWS warns of flooding potential Friday through Sunday

NEWPORT — Residents and visitors to Carteret County may see considerable rain this weekend, with a potential tropical system coming.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued an advisory Friday morning, warning Carteret County residents and visitors that a low pressure area off the southeast coast has a 30% chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm over the weekend. NWS Newport meteorologist Shane Kearns said there remains “large uncertainty in both the development of this system and where it would eventually track as the steering pattern is very weak over us (Carteret County) this weekend.”
“If the system develops and moves close to the N.C. coast by Sunday, we could see several impacts, including strong winds, coastal flooding and ocean overwash, worsened by king tides this weekend,” Mr. Kearns said.
According to the advisory, peak conditions are expected Saturday night into Sunday. Sound and tidal river flooding is possible in some of the mainland areas of Carteret County, including around Morehead City, Beaufort and the Down East region.
The NWS Newport office’s extended forecast for the weekend shows a 40% chance of scattered showers Friday, growing to a 60% chance Friday night. Meteorologists forecast Saturday has an 80% of showers and patchy fog, dipping to a 60% chance of showers Saturday night, then a 50% chance of thunderstorms.
Meteorologists forecast Sunday with a 30% chance of thunderstorms, turning into a 30% chance of showers. The precipitation is forecast to clear up Sunday night.
The NWS Newport office also issued a hazardous weather outlook Friday morning. Moderate rip current risk is in effect through Friday evening.
