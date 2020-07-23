NEWPORT — The N.C. Department of Public Safety notified the Carteret County Health Department Thursday of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Carteret Correctional Center in Newport.
According to a release from the county, the health department was notified of 30 COVID-19 cases at the correctional center. NCDPS is in the process of mass testing the entire offender population in state prisons.
Inmates at the center were tested July 21, and NCDPS officials expect additional test results over the next two days.
The cases at the correctional center account for 30 of the 35 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Carteret County reported Thursday afternoon update. Of the 228 total cases in Carteret County, 84 are considered active, and the death count remains at five.
The county said in its release offenders who test positive for COVID-19 are removed from the overall correctional center population and placed in medical isolation to better ensure they do not spread the virus. The housing units where COVID-19-positive offenders are housed are placed under medical quarantine for close observation and twice daily temperature checks.
The county says any offender who subsequently shows symptoms of COVID-19 is moved into medical isolation. These protocols are in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. All prisons in the state have advanced treatment protocols in place.
According to the county, test results are posted and automatically updated at 3 p.m. daily at the NCDPS website, ncdps.gov/our-organization/adult-correction/prisons/prisons-info-covid-19. The website shows other related information, as well.
The county has administered 4,051 tests as of Thursday, with 3,396 negative results and 425 pending results. Two test results to date were inconclusive.
In addition, one person is hospitalized at Carteret Health Care as of Thursday. The county provides a daily coronavirus update via its website at carteretcountync.gov.
