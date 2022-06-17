MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees adopted a $26.87 million continuing budget resolution Tuesday that will guarantee bills can be paid until the N.C. General Assembly adopts its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
“The continuing resolution gets us into the new fiscal year,” CCC Vice President of Finance Matt Banko said during the trustees meeting in the CCC Foundation building.
The college’s budget is made up of state, county and federal funds as well as money generated through grants and proprietary funds.
The continuing resolution includes $12.9 million in state allocations, $3.97 million in county allocations and $9.97 million in grants, student aid and other institutional funds.
The resolution also includes a minimum projected revenue of $26.48 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, but Mr. Banko said he expects that amount to increase once the state and county adopt their 2022-23 budgets.
In other action, trustees:
Approved board officers for the 2022-23 academic year. They are Melodie Darden as chairman, Wrenn Johnson as vice chairman, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini as secretary and the president’s administrative assistant Jo Ann Cannon as assistant secretary.
Heard a report from Dr. Mancini that CCC security has been stepped up in response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Heard that summer semester enrollment is up 13.2% compared to summer 2021. There are 1,217 students enrolled for summer 2022 compared to 1,042 during summer 2021.
Voted to cancel the July board meeting.
Approved student fees for the 2022-23 academic year, with increases in certain categories.
Reviewed a trustee self-assessment, which is required for state community college accreditation.
Adopted a new board policy manual.
Approved eliminating the board’s executive committee and by-laws committee and merging those two functions with the trustees’ personnel and policies committee.
Approved an Adverse Weather and Catastrophic Events policy on third reading.
