MOREHEAD CITY - Embassy Healthcare, a multi-state operator of long-term care facilities, has begun construction of a 92-bed facility located on Galantis Drive, Morehead City, not far from the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center.
Owners George Repchick and Aaron Handler visited the four-acre site last week for a groundbreaking ceremony and to announce their plans for a 70 thousand-square-foot building and operation that is anticipated to employ over 100 people.
In addition to 26 rooms for assisted living residents, there will also be 42 beds for residents requiring skilled nursing as well as 24 spaces dedicated to Memory Care residents.
During the brief ceremony, the owners noted that the effort has been three years in the making and at times was in jeopardy of not being constructed because of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and various Certificate of Need requirements established by the state.
Under CON regulations, Embassy Healthcare is restricted to the number of clients they are allowed to serve. The company is utilizing the bed allotments that were designated to Sailors Snug Harbor, a former long-term care facility in Sea Level that closed in December 2019.
Embassy Healthcare is partnering with the Leo Brown Group, an Indiana-based development firm that is focused on senior housing, post-acute, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The developer is using Architectual Concepts for design of the facility to be built by Campbell Construction Co.
Embassy Healthcare, an Ohio-based company, currently owns and operates 34 long-term and assisted living facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida with the Morehead City facility being the company’s first investment in the state.
