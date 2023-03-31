SMYRNA – After a 18-year-run, Friends of the Down East Library has announced the Down East Library’s closure this coming June from its current location.
Nick Wilson, public information officer for Carteret County Government confirmed rumors this week on the closure.
“Due to being legally unable to renew the lease and the directive issued by the NC State Treasurer’s Office, the Carteret County Public Library will be vacating the building that houses the Down East Library in June 2023,” Wilson wrote in an email.
In the state of North Carolina, it is illegal for a county county elected official to rent property to government-funded entities if he or she will derive a direct benefit from it. In 2018, before he was appointed and elected into the position of a county commissioner, Chris Chadwick, owner of the property, rented out the space to for the library.
In June of 2020, a letter from State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell addressed the illegality of the lease to then County Board Chairman Bill Smith and other county commissioners. The letter details that as treasurer and due to the unusual circumstances, he would allow the void contract to complete its 5-year agreement, as the lease would only stand under the following earliest expiration conditions:
a) The expiration of the current term of office of Commissioner Chadwick or his earlier departure from the Board of Commissioners.
b) The termination of the lease.
c) The County finding an alternative location for the Down East Library branch.
d) The occurrence of any issues or problem with the lease or the building that results in, or may result in, an adversarial situation between the county and Commissioner Chadwick.
The letter also detailed that the county would not be allowed to renew or renegotiate the lease terms or exercise any existing options, including lease renewals or purchasing from Chadwick while he still served.
The library has generated a significant amount of controversy since the arrival and departure of former Director Lesley Mason. In 2020, large numbers of books were thrown away and staff was reorganized, which left branch identity and relationships in ruins. Several former employees and patrons quit and felt it necessary to speak up about these issues. In July 2021, after said patrons expressed their concerns at a county commissioners meeting, Mason was fired.
Regarding the library’s closure, President and board member of The Friends, Susan and Paul Wilder, expressed their concern in the county commissioners’ belief that the library may not still be viable and necessary. Susan Wilder wished to emphasize how important the library still is to the community.
“This location is very important for those who want access to a branch library. But analytics are no longer accounting for computer and visitor usage. So, the statistics that say that the library isn’t being used and that it’s not a necessary component to this community don’t exist. There’s been no analysis of those figures for the last three years. And all of the statistics before September 2020 were wiped out when we became part of a county system and not a regional one. We have had a huge increase in circulation over the last three years. The library is still doing a good job at reaching people, and we want to continue doing so.”
Paul Wilder stated his concerns with the county commissioners current statistical numbers and its association with Mason.
“Lesley Mason did not help our numbers,” he said. “I am not confident in the county commissioners’ numbers for the library. They stem from that incident and are inaccurate. We’ve had a 130% circulation increase since her departure. But I also believe that the county no longer wants to fund this library.”
When asked about what determines a branch library’s success, Susan Wilder talked about access.
“Access is the greatest determinant of success,” she said. “Having a free space and the time to meet people is crucial, as well as having that space and time to browse books and conduct research.”
She also mentioned that the library hasn’t remained dormant, and that The Friends of Down East are still heavily involved in contributions for the library and community.
“In the last two months, we provided money for a wish list for the library and gave a contribution to it,” she said. “We also bought a staff refrigerator for better and more convenient access for those employees, paid for the honorarium for the fossil museum to come in and do a children’s program, and most recently, we gave a little more than $400 to help start a lego club here. We’ve made significant donations lately. This is, unfortunately, a situation that we don’t have an option to challenge. But The Friends aren’t going anywhere, and will survive, no matter what happens. We are still alive and kicking, and we are still supporting the library and community in all ways possible. We will always be an important part of the community and will always be there for the community.”
