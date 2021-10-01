With interstate extension on the horizon, Newport mulls needed water, sewer infrastructure improvements

NEWPORT — As the N.C. Department of Transportation pursues its Interstate 42 extension project, Newport and Carteret County officials, amongst others, are preparing for the development opportunities it will bring.
The Newport Town Council met for a special meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom, with Councilman Bob Benedict absent. County economic development director Michele Querry gave a presentation on development opportunities in Newport likely when I-42 connects to Highway 70 near the Carteret-Craven border.
“Newport is the front door to the county,” Ms. Querry said, “and has the most room for growth.”
After Ms. Querry’s presentation, town officials discussed needed action to prepare for the expected influx of people and businesses. One of these is improving the town’s water/sewer infrastructure.
Deputy director of public utilities Bernie Hall said staff is pursuing a grant to fund mapping a new water main along East Chatham Street. Mr. Hall also informed the council the existing water treatment plant is nearing the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced.
“Everything is at the end of its lifecycle except the building itself,” he said.
Ms. Querry said she and town manager Bryan Chadwick have been discussing opportunities for Newport. She said the county’s Economic Development Department has been working on attracting remote workers since 2019.
“Then COVID-19 happened,” Ms. Querry said, “we (now) have a lot of remote workers. …We want to continue to promote that. We want to support small businesses.”
Being on the mainland with considerable area that could be developed puts Newport in a good position to attract new businesses, according to Ms. Querry. Providing housing is also another possibility. Ms. Querry said her department has recently received the results of a housing needs assessment, which showed there’s “not a lot of inventory” in the local housing market.
“Our availability is 0.9%,” she said. “Most of that is in the $300,000 range. …We have all ages, all incomes, looking for product. We do have a retirement population, but we don’t have step-down facilities so people can age in place.”
Ms. Querry said Newport, along with Morehead City and Beaufort, has a unique opportunity for growth, being the three mainland municipalities in Carteret County with both water and sewer utilities. But outstanding utility needs must be met to support growth.
“Before any development starts, we’re going to need to lay a whole new water main down there,” Mr. Hall said of East Chatham Street.
As for the water plant, he said due to high prices from economic inflation, officials may need to raise water and sewer rates to pay for improvement projects, should grant opportunities fail.
The council expressed support for encouraging development and growth. Councilman David Heath said while he’s seen the NCDOT extension plan, he hasn’t heard what county officials or other municipalities plan to do once the interstate is here.
“That’s an issue that needs to be elevated,” Mr. Heath said.
Councilman Mark Eadie said he shares Mr. Heath’s concern over the lack of concrete plans. However, he doesn’t think the NCDOT will take any sort of action on managing traffic on Highway 70 until the interstate extension impacts traffic.
“Bottlenecking (in Newport) creates both situations and opportunities,” Mr. Eadie said.
Mayor Dennis Barber said the town should look into infrastructure improvements prior to any development the I-42 project may facilitate. He said the ability to obtain outside money for such improvements is hampered slightly, however, due to Carteret County being one of the least economically distressed counties in North Carolina.
“It hurts is for certain grants,” he said. “We definitely need a new water plant before development starts here.”
Mr. Chadwick said staff will come back to the council with potential funding opportunities for infrastructure improvement. The council agreed by general consensus to hold another meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 to discuss the matter further.
Reporter's note: This article was updated at 2:38 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, to include a map.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.