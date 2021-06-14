MOREHEAD CITY — Planning for the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament certainly looks different than in 2020.
For one, the COVID-19 pandemic has quieted and its restrictions mostly ended. Two months before last year’s tournament began, there was a concern that quarantine policy and health concerns would spell an outright cancelation.
“It was quite frightening,” Tournament Director Crystal Hesmer said, “when we thought we maybe wouldn’t have a tournament at all, and that we would not be able to give any back for charity for 2020. So, to be able to have a stellar tournament and be able to give back $551,00, was exciting and fulfilling for a year that was unsatisfying for so many people.”
Instead of seeing a dramatic dropoff in participation, which is what organizers feared, the tournament saw a record purse of $3,343,975 with a field of 205 boats, only the fourth time in the competition’s history the boat count exceeded 200.
“It was amazing,” Hesmer said. “We had no idea how well it was going to turn out.”
Many of the restrictions in place last summer, such as a mandatory mask law and limits on public gatherings, are no longer in effect, but the tournament will still look to limit mass gatherings more than necessary with all events this year limited to participants only.
The captains’ meetings for both the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament and the Big Rock will take place at Big Rock Landing rather than the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
“It’s something we’re trying out for this year,” Hesmer said. “Since the events will only be for participants, this was a way for us to keep things small and manageable. Next year, we may be back at our old spot and back to what we’re used to.”
The to-go pork chop dinner will still be held at the Civic Center from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Southern Q food truck event on Thursday will be held in downtown Beaufort beside the Dock House from 6-9 p.m. The awards ceremony will no longer be held Saturday night but Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.
As of Wednesday, there were just over 50 boats registered for Big Rock, but that number is expected to swell over 200 again after the KWLA events and the Big Rock captains’ party on Sunday is in the books.
“We get the majority of our boats on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before the tournament,” Hesmer said. “That’s what we expect this year. We know the slips are full and have been booked for a while, so we’re expecting another big tournament.”
The Big Rock schedule will officially begin today with the Sunday prayer breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by the captains’ meeting from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The participants-only Pig Pickin’ will follow from 6 to 9 p.m.
Fishing will take place from Monday through Saturday, with boats able to fish four of the six days. Lines on Monday through Friday will go in the water at 9 a.m., and unhooked lines must come out by 3 p.m. The fishing window on Saturday runs from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Weigh-ins will start at approximately 4 p.m. during the week and at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
