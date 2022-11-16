EMERALD ISLE — Bids for Emerald Isle’s planned project to improve drainage along Lee Avenue, Reed Drive and Cedar Street came in well over the cost estimated by the town’s engineering firm, so the town approved bids for only three of the five projects on the three streets.
The rough cost estimate for all the work was $500,000, but the two bids, from Sunland Builders of Newport and Thomas Simpson Construction of Morehead City came in at $904,400 and $728,300 respectively, Town Manager Matt Zapp said Wednesday, the day after town commissioners held a special meeting to open the bids and approve them.
Zapp said the high bids were the result of “uncertainty in the supply chain, recent historic inflation, lack of qualified contractors and a tight bidding market.”
The town had broken the overall project into separate projects for that reason. As a result, Zapp said, the town will not award a contract for the Reed Drive project or one portion of the Cedar Street project at this time. However, he said, the board did approve contracts for replacement of the Archers Creek culvert under Lee Avenue and two of the Cedar Street projects, which should offer significant relief to property owners when completed.
The approved bid from Thomas Simpson is $115,600 for Lee Avenue. The two projects approved for Cedar Street were awarded to Sunland, at a total cost of $67,700, bringing the total cost to $183,300. Money for the work will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Zapp said that if FEMA gives the OK, the town public works department will do the Reed Drive improvements and the third Cedar Street project.
Zapp said the town will give the contractors “notice to proceed” on Nov. 30 and he expects most of the work to be done by March 30, 2023, with final completion by April 30, 2023.
The town first scheduled a bid opening on Nov. 2, but there were only two, and three were required, so the town sought bids again. Under state law, bids can be opened the second time regardless of whether three are submitted.
The three streets have experienced significant flooding problems for years.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.