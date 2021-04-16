NEWPORT — A section of a Carteret County road will temporarily close beginning next week while N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews replace a pipe.
The portion of Old Winberry Road near Highway 101 will close to traffic Monday at 7 a.m. During the closure, NCDOT will replace an old, damaged pipe with a larger one. The roadway is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
A portion of this road was closed for similar work earlier this month, the department said.
Motorists will be detoured onto Mill Creek Road, Highway 70 and Highway 101 during the closure.
Drivers should plan ahead, as their commute will take longer than normal, and use caution when traveling near the work zone.
Real-time travel information can be found at drivenc.gov.
