MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City is seeking community input in its process of creating a new land use plan.
The survey will be open to the public through Labor Day weekend.
The document will act as a road map to guide the town's development and growth for years to come.
Strong emphasis will be placed on implementation of the plan to direct the town's decision-making and investments, according to the town's website.
Framework elements in support of land use strategies will include transportation and mobility, economic development, natural and cultural resource management, public health and education, housing, parks, public services and utilities.
The plan also will provide direction for the town's extraterritorial jurisdiction, the expanded boundary beyond the town's corporate limits for which Morehead City makes planning decisions.
Engaging the public is a vital part of the planning process as it enables town staff to understand what is most important to Morehead City residents.
Those who live in the area are provided an opportunity to voice any hopes or concerns they have regarding area’s growth.
Members of the community are invited to complete the survey, available online at https://engagekh.com/tmcp2032
