BEAUFORT - A decorative millstone cast with a Bible scripture was anonymously left in front of a local bar that supports the LGBTQ community Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Beaufort.
The concrete stone weighed several hundred pounds, was painted with rainbow colors and inscribed with the words "Luke 17:2," a verse that references throwing a person who leads children astray into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck.
Cru Bar & Wine Store Manager Ash Harrell explained the incident appears to be a targeted attack that is being considered by employees as a death threat.
"We are taking it very personally," Harrell said.
Harrell first noticed the stone as she showed up for her shift around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
After reviewing surveillance camera footage from the business, Harrell was able to determine the stone was actually delivered around 5:55 a.m. by two older men and women in an SUV.
"It took the two men with a moving cart to wheel it over, and they dropped it right in front of Cru," Harrell said. "The women took pictures, then everyone held hands around it and prayed. We opened at 6:30 a.m., so they made sure it was there before we opened."
Harrell and the staff at Cru took the millstone's presence as a threatening gesture and immediately called the police to report the incident. Officers quickly responded and removed the millstone as it was on town property.
Cru has been a supporter of the LGBTQ community in Beaufort for many years and is viewed as a welcoming space for local youth who are finding their identity.
Harrell explained there are very few outlets for LGBTQ individuals in Carteret County, and that places like Cru are essential for providing a sense of belonging and community for individuals who may feel isolated or rejected by society due to their sexual orientation.
The bar previously hosted an LGBTQ club with resources for the youth, but it has been months since they've had a club meeting.
Harrell noted there has been a resurgence online of people talking about the club, which may have sparked the threatening gesture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.