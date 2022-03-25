Most Popular
Articles
- Historic Carteret County Home in Beaufort saved, restoration planned by new owners
- CCSO charges Newport man following Harris Road death investigation
- Beaufort planners table proposal for new subdivision after opposition from residents
- Cedar Point board OKs permit for food hall but applicant won’t move forward with project
- Sharp rise in HIV, syphilis cases alarms county health officials
- Cedar Point man arrested for attempted murder of wife
- CCSO investigating death of Newport man found dead in roadway
- CCSO seeks help locating runaway Marshallberg teen
- Area Death Notices - March 18, 19 & 20
- Area Death Notices - March 22, 23 & 24
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What a difference a year makes (31)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Proposed oyster farms: please, do not do this (30)
- EDITORIAL: Inflation creates an added tax burden (24)
- EDITORIAL: Too much analysis, too little action (19)
- Sharp rise in HIV, syphilis cases alarms county health officials (11)
- While COVID-19 cases decline, health director cautions future spikes expected (11)
- Peletier seeks post office for western Carteret; plans trash pickup along Highway 58 with Carteret Big Sweep (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why not use our own oil? (10)
- Atlantic Beach council wants to create shellfish leasing map as agencies debate floating structures for aquaculture operations (9)
- Coastal Environmental Partnership to begin producing renewable natural gas at Tuscarora landfill (9)
- Cape Carteret board recommends land-use plan adoption, debate ahead (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Do not fall prey to the hyperbole and fearmongering (7)
- Carteret Community College moves forward with facilities improvements (6)
- Amid pandemic, report shows significant increase in dropouts, decrease in crime, suspensions in county schools (6)
- EDITORIAL: County beach commission deserves better treatment (6)
- Front Street business owners, managers voice concerns about proposal that would eliminate parking spaces (5)
- County, region planning for growth as economic development officials estimate 3.5% population increase by 2025 (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be careful what you wish for (5)
- County consumers feel pinch of soaring gas prices (5)
- Board reviews health department, DSS budgets with requests for additional positions (5)
- Cedar Point still working on plans for kayak launch in park (5)
- EDITORIAL: Sunshine Week highlights the public’s right to know (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pine Knoll Shores: spending what they don’t have (4)
- NCDMF distributes $4.3M in CARES funds to commercial fishing and seafood industry participants (4)
- Newport officials seek new tax district to fund more EMS staff (4)
- CCA-NC holds demonstration in Raleigh over fisheries management actions (4)
- Town officials concerned floating aquaculture structures may impair view and water recreation on the coast (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This project is ill-conceived (4)
- Three finalists selected for Atlantic Beach boardwalk redesign project (3)
- Beaufort planners recommend allowing duplexes in transitional district (3)
- EDITORIAL: Teaching techniques need greater scrutiny (3)
- EDITORIAL" “Extreme concept” can start a parking solution (3)
- Beaufort commissioners considering upgrades to paid parking kiosks ahead of season start (3)
- Cedar Point board OKs permit for food hall but applicant won’t move forward with project (3)
- In split vote, Cape Carteret board approves land-use plan that calls for new main street north of Highway 24 (3)
- Beau Coast developers change PUD to have fewer townhomes, more single family (3)
- Resilient Beaufort team offers wide range of projects to mitigate flooding and erosion (2)
- Beaufort airport welcomes new business to serve maintenance, other needs at Michael J. Smith Field (2)
- PKS board authorizes application for state grant to build kayak launch (2)
- EDITORIAL: Governor’s dictates create public distrust (2)
- Beaufort Garden Club to dedicate new statue honoring menhaden fishing industry at Topsail Park Friday (2)
- Emerald Isle seeks to rebuild fire department station No. 2, fund 16 other projects with leftover FEMA money (2)
- Beaufort planners table proposal for new subdivision after opposition from residents (2)
- Beaufort man builds boat for mission to help Haitians (2)
- Beaufort board reserves sewer capacity for proposed 7-lot subdivision near former elementary school (2)
- Historic Carteret County Home in Beaufort saved, restoration planned by new owners (2)
- EDITORIAL: N.C. Court gerrymanders to stop gerrymandering (1)
- Cedar Point expects to get yard waste pickup truck by December or January instead of May (1)
- Morehead City holds ribbon cutting for new public library in former municipal building (1)
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Missing NC man found dead in submerged car
- Historic Carteret County Home in Beaufort saved, restoration planned by new owners
- CCSO charges Newport man following Harris Road death investigation
- Beaufort planners table proposal for new subdivision after opposition from residents
- Cedar Point board OKs permit for food hall but applicant won’t move forward with project
- Sharp rise in HIV, syphilis cases alarms county health officials
- Cedar Point man arrested for attempted murder of wife
- CCSO investigating death of Newport man found dead in roadway
- CCSO seeks help locating runaway Marshallberg teen
- Survey: N.C. voters disapprove of the state legislature
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What a difference a year makes (31)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Proposed oyster farms: please, do not do this (30)
- EDITORIAL: Inflation creates an added tax burden (24)
- EDITORIAL: Too much analysis, too little action (19)
- Commentary: Ukraine under siege but its people are resolute (18)
- Sharp rise in HIV, syphilis cases alarms county health officials (11)
- While COVID-19 cases decline, health director cautions future spikes expected (11)
- Peletier seeks post office for western Carteret; plans trash pickup along Highway 58 with Carteret Big Sweep (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why not use our own oil? (10)
- US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports (10)
- Atlantic Beach council wants to create shellfish leasing map as agencies debate floating structures for aquaculture operations (9)
- Planning for high tide: Resilient in face of rising sea level (9)
- Coastal Environmental Partnership to begin producing renewable natural gas at Tuscarora landfill (9)
- Cape Carteret board recommends land-use plan adoption, debate ahead (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Do not fall prey to the hyperbole and fearmongering (7)
- Carteret Community College moves forward with facilities improvements (6)
- Amid pandemic, report shows significant increase in dropouts, decrease in crime, suspensions in county schools (6)
- EDITORIAL: County beach commission deserves better treatment (6)
- Front Street business owners, managers voice concerns about proposal that would eliminate parking spaces (5)
- County, region planning for growth as economic development officials estimate 3.5% population increase by 2025 (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be careful what you wish for (5)
- Visitors in mind: Swansboro finds center’s status can be reclaimed (5)
- County consumers feel pinch of soaring gas prices (5)
- Board reviews health department, DSS budgets with requests for additional positions (5)
- Cedar Point still working on plans for kayak launch in park (5)
- Commentary: Democrats must be open to everyone for success (5)
- EDITORIAL: Sunshine Week highlights the public’s right to know (5)
- State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pine Knoll Shores: spending what they don’t have (4)
- Commentary: Newly minted Democrat feels slighted by county (4)
- Trump's praise of Putin, 'America First' view tested by war (4)
- NCDMF distributes $4.3M in CARES funds to commercial fishing and seafood industry participants (4)
- Newport officials seek new tax district to fund more EMS staff (4)
- CCA-NC holds demonstration in Raleigh over fisheries management actions (4)
- Town officials concerned floating aquaculture structures may impair view and water recreation on the coast (4)
- Commentary: Seizing funds wrong way to wage the ‘war on evil’ (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This project is ill-conceived (4)
- Three finalists selected for Atlantic Beach boardwalk redesign project (3)
- Beaufort planners recommend allowing duplexes in transitional district (3)
- EDITORIAL: Teaching techniques need greater scrutiny (3)
- EDITORIAL" “Extreme concept” can start a parking solution (3)
- Beaufort commissioners considering upgrades to paid parking kiosks ahead of season start (3)
- Cedar Point board OKs permit for food hall but applicant won’t move forward with project (3)
- In split vote, Cape Carteret board approves land-use plan that calls for new main street north of Highway 24 (3)
- 1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts (3)
- Beau Coast developers change PUD to have fewer townhomes, more single family (3)
- Offshore wind turbines interfere with ships’ radar, ability to navigate, study finds (3)
- Samaritan's Purse deploys emergency field hospital to Ukraine (2)
- Resilient Beaufort team offers wide range of projects to mitigate flooding and erosion (2)
- Beaufort airport welcomes new business to serve maintenance, other needs at Michael J. Smith Field (2)
- NC Rep. Cawthorn returns to run in far-mountain district (2)
- US sanctions on Russian oligarchs miss richest of rich (2)
- PKS board authorizes application for state grant to build kayak launch (2)
- EDITORIAL: Governor’s dictates create public distrust (2)
- Beaufort Garden Club to dedicate new statue honoring menhaden fishing industry at Topsail Park Friday (2)
- US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil (2)
- Crypto miner power draw raises environmental concerns (2)
- Missing North Carolina woman found in Las Vegas (2)
- Contractor defaults on I-40 bridge project in North Carolina (2)
- Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid (2)
- Russia business deals muddy GOP US Senate primary in Ohio (2)
- North Carolina unemployment rate 3.9% for January (2)
- Emerald Isle seeks to rebuild fire department station No. 2, fund 16 other projects with leftover FEMA money (2)
- Beaufort planners table proposal for new subdivision after opposition from residents (2)
- Beaufort man builds boat for mission to help Haitians (2)
- North Carolina investigating Meadows' voter registration (2)
- Beaufort board reserves sewer capacity for proposed 7-lot subdivision near former elementary school (2)
- Historic Carteret County Home in Beaufort saved, restoration planned by new owners (2)
- US Black population: The biggest growth is in smaller cities (1)
- Budd runs 1st ad in Senate primary; another PAC pans McCrory (1)
- Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot (1)
- Cooper, Regan celebrate electric school buses for Cherokees (1)
- Deputy fired after putting knee on Black man's neck (1)
- EDITORIAL: N.C. Court gerrymanders to stop gerrymandering (1)
- Cedar Point expects to get yard waste pickup truck by December or January instead of May (1)
- Time to retool census? Some think so after minorities missed (1)
- Ex-soldier sentenced to prison in marriage fraud case (1)
- Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack (1)
- Ex-Ohio Gov. Kasich urges compassion in Medicaid pitch to NC (1)
- NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9 (1)
- Duke Energy substation fire knocks out power to 11,000 (1)
- Space junk on 5,800-mph collision course with moon (1)
- On Texas trip, Biden to call for more health care for vets (1)
- Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does beltway circuit (1)
- No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings (1)
- Yemen's Houthis seize another US Embassy staffer (1)
- Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help (1)
- Morehead City holds ribbon cutting for new public library in former municipal building (1)
- Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse (1)
- Feds: N. Carolina police officer sold cocaine while on duty (1)
- Cooper administration delivers NC Medicaid expansion pitch (1)
- With new redistricting maps, NC candidates file for races (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.