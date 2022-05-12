INDIAN BEACH — Indian Beach property owners may be faced with a tax rate increase next fiscal year.
The Town Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. During the meeting, Town Manager Tim White presented the board with his budget message and proposed budget ordinance for fiscal year 2022-2023. After receiving Mr. White’s budget message, the board unanimously scheduled a public hearing on the proposed budget for the regular board meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Mr. White said the proposed $2,325,416 budget includes an ad valorem property tax rate of 31 cents per $100 of property value for both oceanfront and non-oceanfront lots. The existing tax rate is 28.5 cents. The existing beach renourishment tax rates of 10 cents for non-oceanfront lots and 30 cents for oceanfront lots would remain the same.
“It’s a balanced budget,” Mr. White said. “The proposed budget addresses personnel issues, public safety equipment and allocates $33,350 directly from the fund balance.”
The increased tax rate will cover a proposed 4% cost-of-living adjustment for town staff, funds for increases in state retirement contributions, health insurance increases and fuel cost increases.
While discussing the proposed budget, Commissioner Randal Bentley said he thinks the board needs to pass a resolution to pursue reimbursement from Carteret County officials for providing emergency services to the Salter Path community or getting county officials to provide the services themselves. Indian Beach departments have provided these services to Salter Path for years.
Mr. Bentley said he’s received a response from the N.C. Treasurer’s Office regarding his inquiry about municipalities providing such services outside their designated service area. The treasurer’s office said it’s illegal to require a municipality to provide out-of-area service without proper compensation.
The budget hearing isn’t the only one the board scheduled for the June 8 meeting. The board also unanimously scheduled for the June 8 meeting a public hearing for a revised food truck ordinance.
The town’s ordinance currently allows food trucks to operate in town with a permit. However, Mr. White said town officials have intended to discuss the ordinances, including the $150 permit fee, consideration of a permit for weekend-only operations and allowing trucks to operate outside of regular business hours for local businesses.
“I also think we need to discuss limits on (the number of) trucks,” Mr. White said. “I don’t think we need five trucks in one parking lot (at once).”
While Commissioners Michael Luther and Ryan Kelley said they thought the $150 fee was reasonable, Mayor Elizabeth “Dale” Williford said she thinks the fee is too high and suggested reducing it to $75, to be more in line with other municipalities food truck permit fees.
“When we did this (ordinance) several years ago, we (the commissioners at the time) weren’t in favor (of the ordinance),” she said. “It became an ugly situation, so we made what I think was a much higher fee than other towns charge.”
While Mr. Kelley was comfortable with the $150 permit fee, he was concerned about some of the required information for permit application, such as employee backgrounds.
“To me, it’s similar to opening a business,” Mr. Kelley said. “I don’t think they (applicants) need to provide any additional information beyond that (provided for a business license).”
The following also occurred at the May 11 board meeting:
The board unanimously adopted a resolution to adopt an insurance plan from Colonial Life Insurance.
The board unanimously approved an audit contract with the Sharpe & Patel accounting firm.
The board unanimously approved the purchase of a replacement side-by-side vehicle for the Indian Beach Fire Department.
The board unanimously approved, with one action, three budget amendments. The amendments record $1,594 in insurance proceeds for damage to the Police Department’s sign, a $500 grant from the N.C. League of Municipalities for protective vests for the Police Department and $7,000 in anticipated revenue for a Fire Department surplus equipment sale.
The board unanimously approved minutes from the regular board meeting on April 6.
