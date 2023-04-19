MOREHEAD CITY — With overdose deaths on the rise, the Carteret County Health Department and county public school system are partnering over the next three weeks to educate primarily freshmen on the dangers of highly addictive drugs such as fentanyl and opioids.
Brooke Barnhill with the Carteret County Health Department is coordinating a substance misuse education campaign at county public high schools, with a primary focus on fentanyl and opioid abuse. She spoke to students in health and physical education classes April 17-19 at West Carteret High School (WCHS). She will share the same program the next two weeks with freshmen at Croatan and East Carteret high schools.
Her position is funded through June thanks to a six-month grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation. Barnhill created the unique curriculum after seeking input from students in the school system, as well as researching other programs being offered across the nation.
“I want these students to have the tools to know how to react when they’re faced with substance misuse around their families or friends,” Barnhill, a graduate of Croatan High School, said following her presentation April 18 at WCHS.
The new curriculum, A Bridge to a Future Without Addiction, covers information on how addiction begins, how to prevent it, how to recognize signs of an overdose and how to help those who are overdosing. This includes use of Narcan, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Barnhill also shared resources with students who need help overcoming an addiction or who know a family member or friend struggling with substance misuse.
Of primary concern, however, is warning students about fentanyl, a drug that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to Barnhill.
Drug dealers are lacing marijuana, heroin, cocaine, pills and other substances with fentanyl to get their customers addicted, according to Barnhill. She said 70% of overdose deaths in the nation include fentanyl. She added that counterfeit prescription pills likely contain fentanyl as well.
“You can’t tell the difference between laced and clean drugs,” she said. “Fentanyl increases likelihood of fatal and nonfatal overdoses.”
According to County Sheriff Asa Buck, law enforcement has already investigated seven overdose deaths this year in the county, with some related to fentanyl use.
On average, Barnhill said Carteret County EMS responds to about 30 fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses a month across the county.
She encouraged students to not succumb to peer pressure when supposed friends press them to try illegal substances, including marijuana.
“If they’re peer pressuring you, does that person really care about your well being? A real friend isn’t going to pressure you to do something like this,” she said.
Barnhill added that no one chooses to become addicted to a substance.
“Don’t allow yourself to fall victim to that,” she said. “If you know someone who is struggling, you might need to reach out to an adult or instructor.”
To bring home the harsh realities of the effects of addiction, Barnhill invited a family who lost a son to addiction to speak to students on Wednesday. The deceased son was a former WCHS student. She also asked a person who is recovering from addiction to speak to students. That person is also a former WCHS student.
Barnhill reviewed with freshmen the signs of a person who may be overdosing. They include severe drowsiness or loss of consciousness, slowed or erratic heart rate, shallow or slowed breathing, seizures, deep snoring, or having cold, clammy skin or skin that has turned blue or gray.
“It’s important to recognize signs of fentanyl poisoning or an overdose,” she said. “You can call police and EMS (emergency medical services). They have Narcan, which can reverse the effects of fentanyl. Stay with the person until help arrives after you call 911.”
With Narcan soon to become available over the counter in North Carolina, Barnhill reviewed facts about the reversal drug if it is administered within a certain amount of time. She added that it may take multiple doses.
Barnhill also pointed out that all 50 states have Good Samaritan Laws to protect those who assist someone who is overdosing.
Kim Krohn, director of Student Support Services for the Carteret County Public School System, said she was grateful for the partnership with the health department and Barnhill.
“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the health department to bring Brooke Barnhill to our health and PE classes to teach ‘A Bridge to a Future Without Addiction.’” Krohn said. “We recognize our role in the community and the unique position of having young people in front of us every day and the importance of doing everything we can to address this ever-growing crisis in our community.”
She added that the school system is working this summer to develop additional curriculum materials to offer next school year on substance misuse and prevention.
“We still don’t know what grade levels this will be offered,” she said. “We’re bringing a lot of people to the table.”
Students who listened to the program agreed there was a need for it.
“It’s definitely good information,” Chandler Almond, a junior who sat in for the program, said. “I’ve been around it (people who are addicted). I’m glad they’re doing this, but I’m just scared they (other students) won’t listen.”
WCHS senior Allegra Banks, who also heard part of the presentation, said it was a good program.
“I think it’s much more in depth than the ‘just don’t do drugs’ program,” she said. “Especially with fentanyl, you can take drugs as a joke, but then you’re dead.”
As for resources to assist those who need help, Barnhill said the County Health Department provides a list of resources on the county website, carteretcountync.gov.
There is also a mobile crisis unit provided through Integrated Family Services, 1-866-437-1821 or RHA Mobile Crisis at 1-844-709-4097.
