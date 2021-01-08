Amid growing number of COVID-19 cases, Emerald Isle keeps buildings closed to public

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle government facilities will remain closed to the public for the time being, Town Manager Matt Zapp said Tuesday.
When the town announced in late November it would close the recreation center and keep the administration building, fire departments, police department and EMS department closed through the holidays because of a coronavirus surge, Mr. Zapp said staff would review the decision and perhaps revise it after Jan. 1.
But, he said in an email Tuesday it’s not yet time to reopen.
“At this time, COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb,” he said. “ To protect the public and Emerald Isle essential workers, all public facilities will remain closed or limited to general access.
“Unfortunately, we cannot predict when the numbers will decline and facilities can safely be opened to the public,” he continued.
A few town staffers are still working from home, but the town is running smoothly, Mr. Zapp added.
“There are no known issues,” he said, and the public seems satisfied.
“To my knowledge, the town is meeting or exceeding the expectations of the local public,” he said. “We have received recommendations to open the gym and exercise room to members. Unfortunately, there is not a safe way to permit access without compromising the membership and staff.”
Meanwhile, he said the plan to revamp the commissioners’ meeting room, beside the police department on the north side of Highway 58, is proceeding.
The town, using money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, is putting in new sound and video equipment, in part to remedy problems with digital meetings, but also to improve the experience for the public and staff once in-person meetings begin once more.
“Approximately 90% of the improvements are complete and operational,” Mr. Zapp said Tuesday. “We are waiting on a backordered component to connect the new microphones to the system. Hopefully, that unit is on the ground and installed before (the Tuesday), Jan. 12 commission meeting,” which is set to begin at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be virtual, but officials believe the new equipment will make it easier for participants on the platform to participate and hear and see what’s going on.
In addition, the town is using this time to refinish the room’s floor, but that won’t happen until later in the month because the planned epoxy coat surface needs a week to 10 days to cure.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
