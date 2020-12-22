County adds 23 new COVID-19 cases to total

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials with the Carteret County Health Department reported 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, with a slight drop in cases currently considered active.
The latest COVID-19 update comes the day after officials confirmed the 25th COVID-related death in the county.
As of Tuesday, officials report 352 active cases, down slightly from the 368 reported Monday. The total known cases since March stands at 2,646, with 2,269 of those considered recovered.
Hospitalizations held steady Tuesday with nine people at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for COVID-19 treatment.
The state reports the virus is continuing to spread rapidly through communities, and Carteret County is now experiencing “substantial spread,” according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That metric is based on data reported between Dec. 5 to Dec. 18. In all, more than 90% of North Carolina counties are experiencing “substantial” or “critical” community spread.
In light of the coming Christmas holiday, the state is urging individuals to stay home if they can, limit the size of gatherings and gather outside where possible.
In addition, health officials continue to stress the importance of remaining at least 6 feet from those not in your household, wearing a mask and washing hands and surfaces frequently.
Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order allowing restaurants to serve mixed drinks for carryout and delivery orders. The measure was effective as of 5 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.