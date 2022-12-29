PELETIER — With Peletier embroiled in a various issues involving rapid growth and development, the new Carteret County commissioner who represents the town has agreed to speak and listen to residents in a meeting in January.
David Quinn defeated Peletier Commissioner Tim Quinn in the November election to replace Robin Comer, who had represented Peletier and much of western Carteret County for 12 years but decided not to seek reelection.
Lauren Daniel, who lives near the town, and along with Donna Bierly earlier this year organized monthly meetings of what they’re calling the Peletier Community Partnership, said this week David Quinn will attend the session on Thursday, Jan. 19. The group meets the third Thursday of each month in the town hall off Highway 58, and the session will start at 6 p.m.
Daniel urged all residents to attend the meeting to speak to and hear David Quinn.
“We will have Carteret County's newest commissioner, David Quinn, join us to hear thoughts from the community,” she said. “He's our … representative to the county. He wants to hear your thoughts and concerns. This will be a good opportunity to connect with him and develop a rapport.”
Peletier has been developing an ordinance to regulate a vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle in town and has taken a stand for the past two years to change the county’s sales tax distribution from one that favors high-value beach towns at the expense of smaller but growing mainland towns.
Residents are also very concerned about a recent county commission decision to rezone a 156-acre tract off Highway 48, just outside the town limits for a major RV camper resort. David Quinn was the sole opposition in the 5-1 December vote to rezone the property, saying he wanted to represent the wishes of his constituents, many of whom oppose the project.
Town residents this year have also expressed concern about firearm discharges near residences. The town has no police department and officials, have discussed contracting with the county for a sheriff’s deputy but have not done so.
The idea for the informal meetings of residents in and near the town, Daniel has said, is to give them time to discuss issues as long as they want in an informal setting. A quorum – three of five town commissioners – can’t be present.
In the past few years, numerous significant residential subdivisions have been approved and/or constructed in the once rural town, and more are in the works. Already, traffic has increased to the point where another resident, Bierly, started a successful petition to get the state Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 on Peletier Loop Road within the town limits.
Dirt2Dreams, which is developing the 156-acre RV park project, also got county commissioners to rezone property for a 167-unit residential development off West Fire Tower Road and Amphitheater Drive and more than 67 acres of land off Highway 58 for business use. Emerald Isle residents Jimmy Farrington, a principal in Dirt2Dreams, was elected chairperson of the county commission during the board’s meeting earlier this month. He recused himself from the vote on the rezoning.
The Peletier board of commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall, following the town planning board meeting which will begin at 6 p.m.
