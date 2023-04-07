CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County has completed the installation of new playgrounds at Eastern Park in Smyrna and Western Park in Cedar Point and the facilities are open for public use.
The project included the demolition and removal of the old playgrounds and the construction of all new playground equipment.
The upgraded equipment provides a safe venue for families to enjoy outdoor recreation in Carteret County. The playgrounds include slides, swings, climbing features and safety railings.
“We focused on creating a nonlinear design with equipment that would be unique, creative and fun in order to attract more children and be more enjoyable for everyone,” County Parks and Recreation Director Tina Purifoy said in a press release Thursday. “We want our playgrounds to be a place for children to come together and learn from each other. Truly inclusive playgrounds encourage play which inspires mutual understanding, friendships, and a real sense of community.”
In addition, new artificial turf surfacing was installed at both parks. This type of surface is highly durable, will withstand wear and tear and provides ADA accessibility.
The concept of an inclusive playground strengthens children’s ability to develop physically, cognitively, socially and emotionally. An inclusive playground considers the needs of all kids. No one would be left out and everyone of all ages and abilities can play to the greatest extent possible.
“The replacement of existing equipment and swings at these parks is part of a continued effort to update playground and recreational amenities throughout the County of Carteret, in order to promote a healthy lifestyle for residents of all ages,” Purifoy added.
Learn more about the hours, amenities and location of all county parks at https://www.carteretcountync.gov/235/Parks-Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.