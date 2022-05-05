ccc

The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the college’s Foundation Building. Agenda items include the second reading of an adverse weather and catastrophic events policy, a foundation check presentation, recognition of SkillsUSA students who placed first in state competition and reports by CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini and other college administrators.

