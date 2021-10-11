BEAUFORT — Charges are still pending in the case of a traffic collision Sept. 23 on Highway 101 which resulted in the death of a Beaufort man.
The collision occurred at about 9:19 p.m. Sept. 23 on Highway 101 near the intersection of Lake Road. While the News-Times previously reported there was one vehicle involved in the accident, N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. Alicia Elson reportedtwo vehicles were involved.
Theodore White of Beaufort, one of the drivers, died Sept. 28 of injuries sustained in the accident, according to the NCSHP.
According to Sgt. Elson and the official collision report, Mr. White of Beaufort was traveling west in his pickup truck along Highway 101 while George Perry of Morehead City was also traveling along the highway going east, pulling a U-Haul trailer.
Sgt. Elson said the trailer disconnected from Mr. Perry’s vehicle and Mr. White struck it, causing him to go off the road and into the nearby canal. The NCSHP and Beaufort emergency personnel personnel responded, extracting Mr. White from the vehicle in an unconscious state.
Beaufort Fire/EMS Capt. Jack Fleetman said in a Sept. 24 interview with the News-Times Mr. White was given medical treatment and transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City in critical condition.
NCSHP Trooper Scott Casner confirmed in an interview Oct. 5 Mr. White died. According to the official report on the collision, charges are still pending as of Monday.
