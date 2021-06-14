Carteret County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 3 hospitalizations Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — COVID-19-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City went from one reported Friday up to three Monday, even as total confirmed cases increased by five.
According to the Carteret County Health Department’s first COVID-19 update of the week, total confirmed cases in the county stand at 5,209 since March 2020. Of those, 15 are considered active, down from 18 active cases Friday, and 5,137 people have recovered. To date, 57 residents have died from complications arising from COVID-19.
The health department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Health officials will be administering the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine to anyone 18 years and older, no appointment is necessary.
Those who receive the vaccine during Wednesday’s clinic will receive free admission to the aquarium for the day.
To search for other vaccine providers in the county, visit myspot.nc.gov or call the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2.
