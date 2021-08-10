SILVER SPRING, Md. —There still time for those in Carteret County with ideas for sustainable fisheries projects to apply for a federal grant with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Marine Fisheries Service.
The NMFS is accepting applications for the fiscal year 2022 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition until Monday, Aug. 16. The goal of the program is to fund projects that address the needs of fishing communities, optimize economic benefits by building and maintaining sustainable fisheries and increase other opportunities to keep working waterfronts viable.
The 2022 solicitation seeks applications that fall into one of two priorities: promotion, development and marketing or science or technology that promotes sustainable U.S. seafood production and harvesting.
This year's solicitation consists of two separate submission processes. All interested applicants must submit a two-page pre-proposal through the notice of funding opportunity, posted at the website grants.gov. Pre-proposals must be received at grants.gov, postmarked or provided to a delivery service by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 16.
The fisheries service said it’s important to note under this one NOFO, there are two competition links. The service asks applicants to “please be sure to submit pre-proposals to the ‘Pre-Proposals FY22 Saltonstall-Kennedy’ link within the dates specified in this NOFO.”
“Full proposals will be submitted under the ‘Full Proposals FY22 Saltonstall-Kennedy’ link prior to the closing date of (Monday) Nov. 29,” The NMFS said. “Be sure to read the NOFO and follow the directions and formatting requirements closely.”
More information about the Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Program is available at the website fisheries.noaa.gov/national/funding-and-financial-services/saltonstall-kennedy-research-and-development-program.
More information on applying to the program is available at the website fisheries.noaa.gov/grant/saltonstall-kennedy-grant-competition.
