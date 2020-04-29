MOREHEAD CITY — Wearing a mask, Jeff Bolduc quietly waited to donate blood Thursday during an American Red Cross blood drive at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church.
“I wanted to help out and it’s something I should do regularly. Especially in light of the coronavirus outbreak, there are people who may not be able to give or who are afraid to give,” Mr. Bolduc said.
Ann Keeler of Gloucester was also among those donating, as well.
“I’m a regular donor but they canceled the blood drive on Harkers Island and this was the next available drive,” Ms. Keeler said.
Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for the American Red Cross, said there is an increased need for blood donations because many drives were canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“When the coronavirus hit, we saw blood drives canceled at schools, colleges and churches,” he said. “Those are the overwhelming majority of our sponsors for blood drives. We also can’t use our mobile units because of the lack of space for social distancing. That has had a significant impact on the American Red Cross.”
As well as blood donations, the Red Cross is in need of plasma donors who have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
“One of the treatments for COVID patients is convalescent plasma and we are collecting donations from people who have recovered,” Mr. McNamara said.
Patients who have fully recovered following a COVID-19 diagnosis may have antibodies in their plasma that can help those with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections, according to the American Red Cross website.
Mr. McNamara said there are specific criteria that must be met in order to qualify as a convalescent plasma donor.
“They must have tested positive for coronavirus,” he said. “They have to be symptom free for 14 days. They must have a follow-up test that they are negative for the virus.”
Once all criteria are verified, Mr. McNamara said the person can qualify as a donor and be scheduled to donate plasma.
As for blood donations, Mr. McNamara said the Red Cross is continually issuing the call for blood, and people are beginning to respond, which is helping.
Plus, “one thing that is helping as far as the demand on blood is that hospitals canceled many elective surgeries, which has helped,” Mr. McNamara said. “Once hospitals begin opening back up for elective surgeries, we expect the need for blood to increase.”
Mr. McNamara said safety precautions are being taken to protect phlebotomists and donors during blood drives.
“We are looking for larger venues to host drives to accommodate social distancing. We are strictly appointment based right now versus just being able to walk in to donate blood,” he said.
There is a screening process for donors on the website when they sign up to donate.
“We ask them if they are feeling well, are they in a high-risk category, have they traveled to an area where there are restrictions,” he said. “We are screening all staff and donors when they come into a drive.”
As well as taking each person’s temperature who enters a blood drive location, the donor beds are kept at least 6 feet apart. Workers wear facemasks and use hand sanitizer. Beds and equipment are also sanitized.
The Rev. Karl Zorowski, pastor of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, said as soon as he heard the appeal go out for blood, he wanted to respond.
“I think it’s critical to do this kind of outreach,” Rev. Zorowski said. “The blood we give is going to help somebody we don’t know, and it’s going to make a difference.”
Those interested in donating blood or plasma can locate the nearest blood drive and sign up online at redcrossblood.org. They can also download the Red Cross blood donor app from the app store on their phones.
