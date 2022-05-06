CAPE CARTERET —Cape Carteret commissioners Monday afternoon will hold a special meeting to discuss the fiscal year 2022-23 budget proposed by Town Manager Zach Steffey.
It will begin at 4 p.m. in the town hall on Dolphin Street and can also be accessed live at https://www.gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting
The public can utilize either their computer audio or call in by phone by dialing: 1 (646) 749-3122 and entering access code: 331-708-837.
Following the special budget meeting, the board of commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the town hall for its regular monthly session.
Agenda items include a discussion of the town manager position, as Mr. Steffey has resigned effective, June 17, and a closed session to discussion personnel.
Other items on the agenda include a report on engineering studies for stormwater improvements on Sutton Drive and selection of a contractor for the town’s spring street improvement project.t
Anyone interested in speaking during the public comments section of the meeting call 252-393-8483 by noon Monday or email Town Clerk Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
