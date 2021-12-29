St. Paul’s Episcopal
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort will present a Candlelight Compline and Nativity displays at 7 p.m. Thursday. Masks will be required.
Tri-City Ministerial Alliance
The Tri-City Ministerial Alliance will sponsor Watch Night Service 2021 at 8 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort. The service will be in person as well as broadcast on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, contact Lynn Godette at 252-241-4862.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will offer a 10 a.m. service Sunday in Westminster Hall.
Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America
The Crystal Coast Chapter of Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will host a men’s prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Cox Family Restaurant in Morehead City.
The group will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Cox Family Restaurant. The speaker will be the Rev. James Bush, pastor of Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene in Morehead City.
