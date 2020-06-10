Second staff person at Newport nursing facility tests positive for COVID-19

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials announced Wednesday a staff person at the Croatan Ridge Rehab and Nursing Center in Newport tested positive for COVID-19, the second person to do so at the facility, classifying it as an outbreak.
The county said in a release it received the additional confirmation Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases in Carteret County is 46. To view cases by zip code, visit carteretcountync.gov.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more laboratory-confirmed cases in a congregate living setting, like a nursing home, to be a COVID-19 outbreak. Currently, the two staffers that tested positive are quarantined at home and the Carteret County Health Department has conducted contact tracing of the cases.
As a precautionary measure, Croatan Ridge arranged for COVID-19 testing of all its residents and staff. As of Wednesday, testing has been completed, and none of the residents have tested positive and no additional staff members tested positive.
At the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Croatan Ridge “diligently followed” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and state directives meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to the release. A key part of these directives included restricting visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, as well as strictly adhering to infection prevention practices.
The Carteret County Health Department is working with the facility to implement additional infection control precautions to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus.
For more information related to COVID-19 cases across North Carolina in congregate living setting from NCDHHS, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/congregate-living-settings.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
