From left, Lala McCarthy, 10, and June Guthrie, 10, both of Beaufort, bond with Hazel, a hound mix that was featured during a dog parade at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter open house Saturday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
NEWPORT — From a dog parade to face painting, it was all about fun and finding homes for shelter pets during an open house Saturday at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter.
“We really just wanted people to come out and see what we do and get animals adopted by great families,” shelter manager Rachel Hardin said. “We greatly appreciate people coming out and supporting us and the animals.”
Two dogs and one cat were adopted during the event. The open house also served as a fundraiser, with several items raffled to benefit the shelter. Ms. Hardin said the CCHS raised $1,567 to help with operations and to put toward the purchase of more beds for dogs.
Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter volunteer Adrianne Forbes walks Charlie, one of many animals up for adoption at the shelter, during a dog parade Saturday at the CCHS open house in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Storm, a dog up for adoption, shows off his talent as he gives his paw to a volunteer Saturday during an open house at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Molly, one of many dogs up for adoption at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport, waits her turn to take part in a dog parade held during the shelter’s open house Saturday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Ioanah Harvey, 8, of Beaufort, is all smiles as she holds two inflatable cats she acquired during an open house Saturday at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter manager Rachel Hardin does a live Facebook segment Saturday to showcase a quilt that is being raffled off to raise funds for the shelter. It was featured during an open house at the shelter. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Izzy, a dog up for adoption at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport, gets her moment in the sun during a dog parade featured as part of an open house Saturday at the shelter. (Cheryl Burke photo)
From left, Lala McCarthy, 10, and June Guthrie, 10, both of Beaufort, bond with Hazel, a hound mix that was featured during a dog parade at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter open house Saturday. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Tanner Valentino, 10, of Morehead City, gets his face painted during an open house Saturday at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Mahkai blends in with shadows cast by the sun Saturday during a dog parade offered during an open house Saturday at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Lucky and a volunteer handler wait to participate in a dog parade held as part of an open house Saturday at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Hank, a blue tick hound up for adoption at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport, shows off his stance Saturday during an open house. (Cheryl Burke photo)
The shelter is also selling $5 raffle tickets for a handmade quilt that will be awarded Wednesday, Dec. 15. Tickets can be purchased at Adrianne’s Hair Studio in Morehead City, Riverside Grill in Morehead City and at the shelter.
Debra Brown of Newport brought her granddaughters to the open house to support the many dogs, cats, rabbits and even a guinea pig in search of forever homes.
“I usually donate through Amazon Smiles (a charitable giving program Amazon offers) to support the shelter, but we wanted to come out in person today,” Ms. Brown said.
Her granddaughter, Ioanah Harvey, 8, of Beaufort, said she loves cats and was hoping to add to her growing furry family.
“I love animals, especially cats. I love cats because they’re really smart, pretty and adorable,” she said.
Alas, in the end Ioanah left without a new feline companion. However, she happily carried out two inflatable cats that were being sold at one of the stations set up on the shelter grounds.
Ms. Hardin said the open house was the first one held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shelter has had its share of challenges since September 2018, when Hurricane Florence severely damaged its buildings, causing animals to be evacuated for several weeks to Fort Benjamin Park in Newport, and then to mobile units.
Insurance and Federal Emergency Management Agency funds, plus donations, paid for repairs, including new roofs on several buildings.
Then, the shelter was forced to alter its operations in 2020 due to the pandemic. For much of the year families had to make individual appointments to check out animals for adoptions. The shelter is now back to full operations.
Ms. Hardin said her main concern throughout the pandemic has been the large influx of animals being turned in at the shelter.
“We’re keeping full and I think part of it is with vet offices being closed or cutting back services during the pandemic some people have not gotten their pets spayed and neutered,” she said. “We’re ending up full of dogs and cats.”
She encouraged pet owners to get their animals spayed and neutered.
“Know it’s a lifetime commitment. Please get them spayed and neutered so we don’t have this influx of animals at the shelter,” she said.
Ms. Hardin added that those who want to help the shelter in other ways can volunteer or donate.
“We especially need people to help clean and dog walkers are always needed,” she said.
The shelter is also in need of paper towels, dishwashing liquid, bleach, newspapers without inserts, non-scoopable cat litter, dry dog and cat food, dry Purina Puppy Chow and kitten food.
Donations can be made in multiple ways, including Amazon Wish List, Amazon Smile and Mighty Cause. Donations can also be mailed directly to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
