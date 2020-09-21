County reports 11 COVID-19 cases, 2 more in schools

CARTERET COUNTY — County officials reported 11 more confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, including two additional cases connected to the Carteret County public school system.
The additional confirmed cases bring the county’s total to 693, with 34 cases considered active as of Monday. Meanwhile, 653 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and six residents have died.
The additional cases reported by Carteret County Schools Monday afternoon bring the number of school-related cases to 22. The newest cases were reported at West Carteret High and Beaufort Middle schools, both with one case each.
Other schools that have reported confirmed cases since students returned to classrooms in August include Morehead City Primary, Croatan High, White Oak Elementary, Broad Creek Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary and Newport Elementary schools.
The county provides coronavirus updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
To date, health providers have reportedly conducted 8,302 COVID-19 tests, with 169 test results pending as of Monday.
