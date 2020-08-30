School officials confirm COVID-19 case at Croatan High School

OCEAN — Carteret County Schools officials confirmed Sunday afternoon an “individual” at Croatan High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
This comes after school officials announced Friday evening that two cases had been confirmed at Bogue Sound Elementary School.
According to a post on the school system’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon regarding the case at CHS, “The Carteret County Health Department will notify parents and guardians of children or individual staff members who may have been in close contact with this diagnosed individual.”
As for the two cases at Bogue Sound Elementary, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said Friday parents and guardians of children and employees who may have been in close contact with those individuals have already been contacted.
“Please know the Carteret County Public School System is implementing safety precautions to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus in our schools,” Dr. Jackson said in the Facebook post. “Such actions include the requirement of personal protective equipment by all staff and students, all individuals in the building maintaining social distancing of six feet between one another, enhanced cleaning procedures of surfaces in the facilities, screening procedures for all individuals that enter the buildings, and constant monitoring for virus symptoms of all staff and students during the school day.”
Dr. Jackson said if an individual in the school system receives a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, the parents or guardians of students or the employees who have been in close contact will be notified by the health department.
“We understand this is a very challenging and uncertain time for your family and we want you to know the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Public School System continue to work together to identify best practices for preventing illness within the school system and to address any exposure situations that arise in the school system,” he said.
For more information on testing, prevention methods and guidance, visit the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services websites. For those with questions or concerns, call the County Health Department at 252-728-8550.
