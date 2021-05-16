Energy help available
The Carteret County Department of Social Services announced Tuesday funds are available for residents who need emergency help to maintain heating or cooling in their homes due to past-due or final notices with the electric company or LP gas or oil.
The federally funded program helps households with low incomes who have a life-threatening or health-related emergency due to a lack of heating or cooling. Each household is individually evaluated and, if determined eligible for assistance, payments are made directly to the heating or cooling vendor.
There are three ways to apply:
- Individuals can come to the DSS office to complete an application.
- Individuals can call the DSS office at 252-728-3181and fill out an application over the phone.
- Individuals can apply by online at epass.nc.gov/ and click Apply for Energy Assistance.
Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted.
For more information on the program and eligibility, visit ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/crisis-intervention-program.
Groups to hold job fair
NC Works is joining with the Carteret County Schools career and technical education program, Carteret Community College and other groups to sponsor a job fair from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Big Rock Stadium.
The Jump On Board Job Fair will be open for high school students only from 1 to 3 p.m., then open to the general public from 3 to 6 p.m. Transportation will be provided from the high schools for students who need assistance to the fair.
The fair will feature 50 local employers who are hiring for full- and part-time jobs. This will be for seasonal and permanent employment. Direct hiring will be available. There will also be food, prizes, giveaways and entertainment.
Others sponsoring the fair include the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and Crystal Coast Economic Development.
Register to attend the event online at bit.ly/ccjobfairreg to be entered in drawings and giveaways.
May is Older Americans Month
May is Older Americans Month and the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging is celebrating by encouraging community members to share their experiences. The theme for 2021 is Communities of Strength.
“Older adults have built resilience and strength over their lives through successes, failures, joys and difficulties. Their stories and contributions help to support and inspire others,” a press release about the month states. “This Older Americans Month, we will celebrate the strength of older adults and the Aging Network, with special emphasis on the power of connection and engagement in building strong communities.”
In 1963, President John Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens met over concerns that a third of older Americans lived in poverty and there were few programs to meet their needs. This led to designating May as “Senior Citizens Month,” the prelude to “Older Americans Month.”
MHC Council to hold budget workshop Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold a workshop Tuesday afternoon to continue its review of the proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget.
The board will meet at 2 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. A copy of the draft budget is available for viewing on the city’s website, moreheadcitync.org, or by visiting the city clerk’s office at the municipal building.
The council is expected to hold a public hearing prior to adopting the budget at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 8.
County commissioners to meet Monday
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Monday in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort at 302 Court House Square.
An agenda for the meeting is available online at carteretcountync.gov/agendacenter.
Commission to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Community Appearance Commission will hold its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be held online via Webinar and interested participants may join the meeting at the website attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/8859851914115303948.
