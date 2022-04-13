EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night approved a contract with Summit Design and Engineering of Hillsborough to develop a master plan for McLean-Spell Park, a nearly 30-acre passive recreation facility.
Action came during the board’s monthly session in their meeting room beside the police department on the north side of Highway 58.
McLean-Spell Park, which is behind the town recreation center and the police department building and adjacent to Archers Creek, is heavily wooded and crisscrossed with walking trails. It is named for two of the town’s founding families.
The town bought the property, which was then zoned for multifamily residential development, for $3 million in 2017.
Most of it – about 20 acres – is to remain forever in its natural, maritime forest state, but about 10 acres is eventually to be used for such things as a dog park and possibly a ballfield.
Half of the purchase cost, $1.5 million, came from the military, because the land is in the flight path of jets that use Bogue Field, an auxiliary landing strip for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The military was interested in protecting the land from development because of the potential for a disaster should one of its aircraft crash in a high-density residential development.
Another $500,000 came from the state General Assembly from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, and $545,000 came from the state Clean Water Management Trust Fund, known now as the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund.
Tuesday night during the meeting, Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Department Director Alesia Sanderson, who is retiring after 32 years at the helm, said the cost of Summit’s work on the master plan will not exceed $60,000.
There was one other bid for the master plan project, but Ms. Sanderson recommended Summit for the contract because the company has worked for the town before and is familiar with it.
