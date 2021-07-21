State insurance commissioner recognizes longtime agent Lewis for 50 years in industry

MOREHEAD CITY — During a visit to Carteret County Monday, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presented an award recognizing longtime insurance agent Dick Lewis for his 50 years of outstanding service in the industry.
Family, friends and coworkers of Mr. Lewis gathered Monday afternoon at the Morehead City State Farm Insurance office, where Mr. Lewis began his career as an insurance agent in 1971, to view the presentation of the award.
“(The commissioner’s award) is the highest designation of appreciation for distinguished meritorious service for insurance in the state of North Carolina,” Mr. Causey said Monday as he introduced the award.
Born and raised on Harkers Island, Mr. Lewis worked his way up to become a State Farm agency owner who was consistently one of the area’s top salesmen. Mr. Causey called Mr. Lewis’ long career an “impressive” feat.
“Thank you for your service and all you do, I’m just happy to be here to be part of it,” he concluded.
The event was Mr. Causey’s last stop in a visit to the county Monday. The insurance commissioner also attended a check presentation for a $12,915 matching grant to the Mill Creek Fire Association earlier that morning and provided remarks at the N.C. Building Inspectors Association conference held Monday in Atlantic Beach.
The matching fire grant is part of a statewide program that has awarded nearly $9.9 million to 554 volunteer fire departments across North Carolina. Mill Creek will use the funds to purchase needed equipment.
“These matching grants are so critical to our volunteer fire departments, especially our smaller, rural volunteer fire departments that don’t have many sources of funding,” Mr. Causey, who, as head of the state’s Department of Insurance also serves as the North Carolina chief fire marshal, told the News-Times. “It’s just an honor to be able to go present those to them personally and listen to any concerns they have.”
In contrast to state and nationwide trends showing a decline in recruitment of first responders, especially at volunteer fire departments, Mr. Causey said the Mill Creek department has managed to grow its volunteer base from 16 a few years ago to 28 volunteers today.
As for his remarks at the building inspectors conference, Mr. Causey said he addressed some of the hot topics in the insurance world right now, such as the importance of updating your policy each year so it reflects the current value of your possessions. He said he also spoke on a statewide program, the Strengthen Your Roof initiative, that helps homeowners pay for preventative roof repairs to make structures better able to withstand high winds associated with tropical storms and hurricanes.
“If you can make that roof anchored and stronger so that when those hurricane winds blow through, if it holds your roof on your house, then you’re going to prevent all this water from being dumped on everything,” he said. “So, we’re making some great strides in resiliency.”
The News-Times did not attend the check presentation or the building inspectors conference Monday.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
