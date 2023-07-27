CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night voted 4-0 to approve the final plat for phase two of the Bridge View residential project along Bogue Sound near the intersection of highways 24 and 58.
The board met in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, with Commissioner Pam Castellano absent.
Tidewater Associates engineer Jonathan McDaniel, who designed the project and has represented the developer, Jacksonville-based Cedar Point Developers LLC, in dealings with the town commission and planning board, said the development has 36 lots, all for single-family residences.
Tidewater Associates has offices in Cedar Point and Jacksonville.
The project includes a boat ramp and piers, in addition to another recreation area intended to be a neighborhood park.
However, Cedar Point Manager David Rief said during the meeting the town’s Unified Development Ordinance requires such projects to include enough open space/recreation area to equal 10 percent of the total project acreage.
In this case, the acreage is 22.2 acres, so the plan should include 2.22 acres of open space.
Rief said the two open areas total 1.89 acres, about one-third of an acre less than the requirement, but under the UDO the developer can provide cash in lieu of space. Rief said the required payment will be $21,780, which the town can use for recreation improvements elsewhere.
The plat meets all other town and state requirements, such as those for stormwater management and streets and other infrastructure.
Work on the infrastructure for the project has been delayed for a while since the state Division of Coastal Management’s review of the developer’s application for the required Coastal Area Management Ace major development permit.
DCM sends major permit applications out for review by a variety of state and federal agencies, and one state agency, the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, stated there was reason to believe the site could contain ancient Native American artifacts.
As a result, the developer has had to do a lot of digging onsite to satisfy the agency but submitted the final plat for town approval.
The engineer said the digging found what he called kind of a “Native American landfill,” with lots of shells and some broken pottery, but “nothing significant.”
Native Americans were in the area in significant numbers up to Colonial time, and it’s not unusual to find reminders they were here. For example, burial mounds were found in the town of Indian Beach, which reportedly got its name from that fact.
Roy Brownlow, a retired coastal management division director who lives in Emerald Isle and now works with Tidewater Associates, helped the developer and the engineering company navigate the process.
Wednesday, the day after getting final plat approval, McDaniel said the developer is eager to move along after the delay and get houses under construction as soon as possible.
Under the UDO, the town will not approve a final plat of this type unless a CAMA major development permit has been approved. Rief said Wednesday the town has a permit in hand, dated July 28, 2022, after a May 20, 2022 application to DCM, but it notes that the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ concerns had to be satisfied before the commencement of land-disturbing activities.
Wednesday, Michele Walker, public information officer for the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, said in an email, “The Office of State Archaeology is assisting the Bridge View developers with an archaeological investigation of the site. The investigation is not complete, and we are not in a position to comment until we have more information.”
Christy Simmons, public information officer for the state Division of Coastal Management, said Thursday the July 2002 permit is still active.
“The ongoing archaeological investigation is the result of a condition placed on the CAMA major permit at the request of the Office of State Archaeology,” she said. “The developer is actively working with the Office of State Archaeology on the archaeological assessment.”
Town commissioners approved phase one of Bridge View, with 83 residential lots, in 2021.
The board also voted in February 2023 to approve the site plan for a 30-unit townhouse development, Bridge Point.
All the developments are on property owned for many years by Andy Ennett and others. Years ago, principal owner Ennett looked to build a mixed-use development of commercial and residential units. However, the effort never got off the ground as Ennett couldn’t find a buyer, largely because commercial development would have required a waste treatment plant of some sort. He eventually sold it, and it’s no longer zoned for mixed-use development.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
