Town council to meet Monday
The Atlantic Beach council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. Zoom login information will be available at the town website atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Beaufort board convenes Monday
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet for an online work session at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. Zoom login information is available at the website beaufortnc.org/boardofcommissioners/page/board-commissioners-work-session-meeting-15.
County commissioners to hold regular meeting
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday starting at 6 p.m. in the commissioners boardroom of the administration in Beaufort, 302 Court House Square. The meeting will also be live streamed on the county website, carteretcountync.gov, or on the Carteret County Government Facebook page.
WCILCA committee to meet
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency personnel committee will meet Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department at 140 Sherwood Ave. in Cedar Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.