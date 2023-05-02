PELETIER — Peletier commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to go to public hearing next month with a proposed $152,920 2023-24 budget that retains the current property tax rate of 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The vote on Mayor Dale Sowers’ proposed tax-and-spending plan followed a discussion during the panel’s monthly meeting in the town hall of Highway 58.
Of the total, $127,920 is for the general or operating budget, while $25,000 is for street-related work, paid for through the state Powell Bill (gas tax) revenue.
The total budget is lower than the 2022-23 adopted budget, which has been $165,209. The new budget will take effect on July 1.
The discussion centered on Commissioner Tim Quinn’s suggestion that the town consider raising the tax rate “so we someday down the road provide some type of service” to the residents.
The town, Quinn said, was incorporated in 1996 and has never provided any kind of service. He mentioned police protection, which some residents have pushed for in recent years, perhaps in the same fashion as nearby Cedar Point, which has a full-time county sheriff’s deputy to patrol the town. Quinn also mentioned increasing the functionality of the town’s website at a cost of about $3,000.
“We need to at least think about it,” Quinn said.
But Mayor Sowers disagreed.
With the economy sluggish and interest rates high, “We do not need to be a burden” on the residents, he said.
Commissioner Walter Vinson agreed with the mayor. The town, he said, was intended in 1996 to be a small one with small government and should remain so: “If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it.”
Mayor Sowers said there are still 1,100 acres of farmland in the town, “And if ya’ll raise taxes,” those farmers will likely have to sell to developers.
Quinn said many of them will anyway “sooner or later.”
Mayor Sowers said the town would have to increase the tax rate by 8 cents to pay the $70,000 or so it would cost to contract for a sheriff’s deputy.
Quinn said he thought it could be done with a 5-cent increase, because that would also increase the town’s share of sales tax revenue distributed to the towns by the county.
Mayor Sowers also raised doubts about the effectiveness of a contracted deputy.
“The deputy could be here and get a mutual aid call and be gone all day on our dollar,” he said.
Vinson noted that the county this year added two deputies specifically for the western part of the county, including Peletier, increasing the law enforcement presence.
Quinn agreed that was a good thing.
In the end, Quinn joined Vinson and commissioners David Bragg, Dan Taylor and Sonny Mason in voting to send the budget to public hearing as presented by Mayor Sowers.
The budget does include for the first time $20,000 for planning services through the Eastern Carolina Council, which the town recently voted to join at a cost of about $300 a year. The council provides planning and technical services to its members.
The budget also includes a slight increase in total salary, from $39,450 to $40,000, for the town’s two part-time employees, Clerk Bea Cunningham and Code Enforcement Officer Lt. Kris Jensen of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and $5,000 for attorney’s fees.
The biggest revenues listed are $62,000 from the property tax, $31,000 from the utilities franchise tax and $20,000 from the sales tax, which is collected by the state, allocated to counties and shared by counties with municipalities.
The budget public hearing will be Monday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.