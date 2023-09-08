BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Tax Department has started mailing out 2023 property tax bills and work continues on the reappraisal that will affect 2024 tax bills.
“The majority of the fieldwork for the 2024 Reappraisal has been completed,” Carteret County Public Information Officer Nick Wilson said Thursday. “Occasional site visits are still ongoing."
The News-Times asked if any preliminary numbers or trends could be shared, but Wilson said that can’t be done at this time because the data review is still in progress.
This fiscal year, according to the county budget, the property tax was based on a total property valuation of $17.18 billion and is expected to generate $57.52 million, or 47.35% of the county’s general fund (operating) budget.
Under state law, all counties are required to conduct a reappraisal at least every eight years.
“The majority of the counties conduct their reappraisals on this time frame, although a growing segment of counties conducts reappraisals on a four-year cycle,” Wilson said. “A four-year cycle helps ensure that property values more closely reflect the current market conditions and provide a more fair and equal tax base to its citizens. Carteret County’s last reappraisal was effective January 1, 2020.”
Reappraisals cover all residential and commercial land and structures, which includes homes, apartments, condominiums, office buildings, stores and warehouses.
Reappraisals do not include what is classified as individual personal property, such as vehicles, boats, airplanes, and business equipment. These property types are valued annually.
By law, real estate is appraised at fair market value, which is the most probable price a property would bring in a competitive and open market. Property values for a reappraisal are determined by comparing what similar properties are selling for, what it would cost to replace the property, the potential income or highest and best use of the property, as well as other factors that may affect value.
According to the county website, the appraisal team divides the county into approximately 800 neighborhoods. These neighborhoods are groupings of properties that have many of the same characteristics and react to the market in similar ways. The most typical example would be a subdivision with homes of similar age, style and quality of construction, which have lots selling for comparable prices.
The team then analyzes all sales in the county to establish what the land value should be in each neighborhood. The land values are then subtracted from recent package sales (house and lot) to determine the value of the buildings.
The county reappraisal will go into effect in January 2024. There will be an appeal period in which property owners can argue their cases in front of Carteret County Board of Equalization and Review.
