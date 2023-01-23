CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Public School System will receive $45,000 to help modernize its Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs for grades six through eight.
Carteret is among 66 districts in the state to receive grants to modernize systems that support career awareness, exploration and planning for students in grades six through eight and assist with upgrades to infrastructure or equipment.
County Career and Technical Education Director Allison Dees said the money will be used to install a College & Career Ready Lab at Beaufort Middle School. The lab will allow middle school students to explore careers in a hands-on classroom environment, according to Dees.
“By utilizing the labs, classroom students can discover a multitude of interests and aptitudes from alternate energy to video production,” she said. “We are honored to receive these funds to assist our students in early career exploration and development, and our system is dedicated to future-ready initiatives for our students.”
In an effort to continue to modernize CTE programs and classrooms across North Carolina, the General Assembly allotted $3 million in 2022 for State Superintendent Catherine Truitt to award funds to school districts via two grant programs: CTE Modernization and Support in Grades Six through Eight ($2 million) and Ancillary Items Necessary for the CTE Program ($1 million).
In all, 66 school districts statewide have been awarded funds from one or both of the grant programs. Carteret received modernization funds only.
According to a press release from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), funding priority was given to districts with at least one school that received low-wealth supplemental funding in the previous fiscal year and districts with a large population of at-risk students or students with disabilities.
The Modernization and Support grants support a wide range of instructional materials to help teachers prepare students for high-wage, high-growth career areas. This includes lesson plans, content, guided projects and activities and guidance about earning industry certifications.
Grants for ancillary items include material and equipment needed for CTE programs that typically can’t be covered under rules governing other state or federal CTE funding resources.
Truitt said she was impressed by the funding requests the NCDPI received for grants and was excited about providing opportunities to innovate and improve local programs.
“I want all students to pursue the post-secondary plan of their choice with confidence, and I want them to feel empowered by their knowledge and the paths before them,” Truitt said. “My hope is that these grants will help districts across the state continue to advance their CTE opportunities and help teachers and other educators ensure that students are exposed to the widest range of careers available to them and to begin learning the skills they’ll need to be successful.”
Examples of projects grants will assist across the state include building new greenhouses and purchasing livestock for agricultural education programs, career exploration and planning programs at middle schools, purchasing necessary tools and equipment such as food safety and preparation materials for culinary arts, lab and 3-D anatomy equipment for health science, welding and other modern tools for construction trades, and drones for transportation and public safety.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
