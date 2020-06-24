NMFS accepts applications for grant competition

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Carteret County residents and others with ideas for helping fishing communities and sustainable fisheries have an opportunity to apply for federal funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries service announced June 10 it’s accepting pre-proposals for the 2021 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition. The goal of the Saltonstall-Kennedy program is to fund projects that address the needs of fishing communities, optimize economic benefits by building and maintaining sustainable fisheries and increase opportunities to keep working waterfronts viable.
The fiscal year 2020-21 solicitation seeks applications that fall into one of two priorities:
- Promotion, development and marketing.
- Science or technology that promotes sustainable U.S. seafood production and harvesting.
All interested applicants must submit a two-page pre-proposal to the Notice of Funding Opportunity posted online at grants.gov by Friday, Aug. 7. Interested applicants should submit pre-proposals to the “Pre-proposals FY21 Saltonstall-Kennedy” link.
Applicants submitting a full application after the pre-proposal review process must submit it to the "Full Proposals FY21 Saltonstall-Kennedy” link at grants.gov by Friday, Nov. 20.
More information on the grant program is available online at fisheries.noaa.gov/grant/saltonstall-kennedy-grant-program.
