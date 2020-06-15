CAMP LEJEUNE — Officials are still investigating an incident aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Saturday morning that left one person dead of a gunshot wound and one person seriously injured with stab wounds.
According to an updated release from Camp Lejeune communications, the deceased individual was married to an active duty Marine living on base. At this time, the name of the dependent is being withheld at the request of their next of kin.
The stabbing victim is an active duty Marine based at Camp Lejeune and is currently in a stable condition at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
The Naval Criminal Investigation Service believes those involved in this incident pose no continuing threat to the base community.
If you have any knowledge pertaining to this incident, submit your tip online at ncis.navy.mil/Resources/NCIS-Tips/.
The incident remains under investigation by NCIS and all further inquiries should be emailed to ncispublicaffairs@ncis.navy.mil.
