BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council voted 4-0 Monday night to award a $2,084 contract to Culligan to replace an old water-softening system that has caused problems in town hall.
The vote came during the council’s monthly meeting in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
The other bidders were Kinetico at $3,495 and Soft Water Solutions at $2,043. Although the latter bid appeared slightly lower than the Culligan bid, Mayor Bobby O’Chat and town clerk Shawne Southard said Soft Water Solutions’ price didn’t included taxes, while the other two bids did.
Ms. Southard said the old, obsolete system at town hall had destroyed the toilet in her office.
The contract price includes maintenance and removing the old system, and all the town will have to do is put in the salt to keep it functioning properly.
“I can do that,” Ms. Southard said. “I do it at home.”
Since she is normally the only person in town hall, it won’t take much salt to keep the system running well, she noted.
Councilmen agreed all of the companies that bid provide good products, but noted the Culligan bid appeared lowest.
Ms. Southard hopes the town’s federal American Recovery Act Plan money for this year can pay for the project.
In other business during the meeting, the council agreed to put a third set of speedbumps on Forest Line Drive.
Two have already been installed at the request of residents who said speeding motorist pose a threat to children playing along the street. Residents told the town the first two sets of bumps, 600 feet apart, appeared not to have solved the problem.
The third set will be midway between the first two, which will meet the legal requirement for placement of speed bumps.
Although councilmen were a little hesitant to vote for the new speedbumps, all said they would not want to be responsible for a child being seriously injured or worse.
They noted there’s no guarantee anything will stop people from speeding.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.