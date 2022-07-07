MOREHEAD CITY - By a vote of three to two, the Morehead City Town Council made the decision to terminate the contract of City Manager Ryan Eggleston without cause. He will receive a severance package that includes six months pay, six months continued health benefits and reimbursement for unused vacation time.
The council held a special meeting Thursday, July 7 in City Hall at 3 p.m. The 10-minute meeting was called to determine the future employment of Mr. Eggleston.
At the meeting, Councilwoman Diane Warrender expressed her dissent: “I am not in agreement with the three councilmen who wish to fire our manager, Ryan Eggleston. I strongly feel he is capable and has been a good city manager for our town employees and citizens.”
Councilman Bill Taylor also spoke at the meeting. “My vote no would indicate I do not agree with this being done or how it's being accomplished,” he said.
Following the passing of the motion to terminate the employment of Mr. Eggleston, he addressed Mayor Jerry Jones and the council. “Thank you, Mayor Jones, for the opportunity to serve Morehead City and the members of this fine community for the past four years. It has been a privilege and honor to work for you, and I thank you sincerely for your wisdom, good advice, positive attitude and constant professionalism.”
A motion to allow public comment was voted against three to two.
(1) comment
This is an absolute shame. He did not deserve to be let go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.