FRC East produces critical V-22 components

By Kimberly Koonce, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — If a V-22 squadron needs a titanium hydraulic or fuel line tube for one of its aircraft, Fleet Readiness Center East is the source to call. That’s because FRC East is the only U.S. military aircraft repair facility to have perfected the orbital welding process required to produce the critical components, according to a recent report.
V-22 fuel lines and hydraulic tubes are made of titanium to withstand the high operating pressures and degree of vibration the aircraft experiences in flight. FRC East engineers and artisans began working to establish capability to weld titanium for fuel line and hydraulic tubes about 10 years ago, but results were uneven and customer demand was low.
About two years ago, however, the U.S. Air Force requested FRC East resume welding fittings onto the titanium tubes.
Welding fittings onto a titanium tube without defects proved extremely difficult to achieve. Mark Sapp, welding engineer with the FRC East Materials Lab, said in spite of its strength, titanium is unforgiving of defects.
“It could be a matter of touching the surface with rubber, a scratch only three-thousands of an inch deep, or a fatigue characteristic – there are a lot of metallurgical considerations that could damage a titanium tube,” Mr. Sapp said. A crack, a scratch or a void in the weld on one of the tubes could compromise its integrity. If the strength of the titanium is weakened, the fuel line or the hydraulic line could fail.
Mr. Sapp said much of the knowledge gained in FRC East’s first attempt at welding the tubes had been lost by 2017, but one rule guided the team’s new quest for a perfect Class A weld.
“‘Clean, clean, clean’ was our mantra,” Mr. Sapp said. “It took quite a few evolutions before we could get our cleaning process down.”
Erik Quinn, overhaul repair supervisor, said each step in the welding process was evaluated to determine if it was adding value or creating contamination.
“The requirement of a clean, contaminant-free atmosphere when it’s in the chamber is what allows us to achieve a Class A weld,” Mr. Quinn said. “After it completes the welding process, it goes through a nondestructive inspection process, and … there are very strict requirements that have to be met through X-ray, as well.
“When you do this process, and it makes it all the way through successfully, you have just created the cleanest, strongest weld possible,” he continued.
Part of the process includes acid etching the fittings before they are attached to the tube to ensure they are free from contaminants. This process was previously completed by materials engineers, who had to fit the process into their schedules. Now, welders have been certified to etch the fittings, which cuts several hours from the process.
Once the fittings are etched, they are lined up precisely with the tube in the orbital welder to ensure a strong, clean weld.
Robert Warmack, welder at FRC East, said the orbital welder uses argon gas to purge any contaminants from the system, and then the welding begins.
“Once the arc hits and starts welding, it’s a continuous weld that goes from one end all the way around the tube to the other,” he explained. “The welder makes one continuous orbit around the tube from start to finish. The fitting itself has a little bit of extra metal, that way it fuses on to the tube itself.”
Mr. Sapp said because FRC East is the only Department of Defense repair point for the flight-critical V-22 fuel and hydraulic lines, the team maintains close control over the welding process.
“If we make a mistake or if there’s a failure in our production process we have to immediately go back and find that point of failure and get it corrected and make sure all who are involved understand what had taken place and what to look for,” he said.
Mr. Quinn said as the welding team refined its process, their reliability rate has steadily increased from a 30% pass rate two years ago to 85-90% today. Mr. Quinn credited the perseverance of the project team with the ultimate success of the project.
“When you consistently see that you’re failing, you can easily get deterred and lose your drive to continue through,” he said. “These individuals stayed vigilant, they stayed relentless, and they stayed on top of this to achieve what they’ve done. They have all done a wonderful job proving this process out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.