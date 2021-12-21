Indian Beach welcomes mayor, 2 new commissioners to board

INDIAN BEACH — Town officials welcomed two new commissioners this month, as well as chose a new mayor to take over for Stewart Pickett.
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting Dec. 8 in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. During the meeting, two new additions to the board, commissioners Lilla Wieseler and Randall Bentley, took their oaths of office.
Mr. Bentley and Ms. Wieseler ran in this year’s municipal election, after Mr. Pickett and Commissioner Joel Fortune chose not to run for reelection. Incumbent Commissioner Michael Luther was also reelected this year.
After Mr. Bentley and Ms. Wieseler took their oaths, the board unanimously appointed standing Commissioner Dale Williford to serve as mayor, and unanimously appointed Commissioner Michael Luther to serve as mayor pro tem.
“It’s been a good board (I’ve served with),” newly minted Mayor Williford said during commissioner comments. “I look forward to it being even better (going forward).”
After the meeting concluded, Ms. Williford seemed pleased with the board she had to work with as mayor.
“I think we have good, strong individuals dedicated to Indian Beach and what’s best for the town and environment,” she said.
Mr. Bentley seemed prepared to serve as commissioner; in his comments after the meeting, he mentioned previous experience in municipal government, namely serving as a town attorney.
“Public service is a responsibility not only officials must take, but everyone participating,” he said. “A board shouldn’t operate in isolation from its citizens.”
Ms. Wieseler also seemed ready to take on her responsibilities, though she did say after the meeting serving on a town board of commissioners is a new experience for her.
“I think I’m going to learn a lot,” she said. “I’ve never done this before, so I’m going to learn a lot of new things.”
Town manager Tim White said during public comments he wanted to welcome the new commissioners to the board.
“I look forward to working with you,” he said.
The board will also welcome another new face in early 2022. Commissioner Pete Wylie stepped down from the board at the end of the Dec. 8 meeting. Since he wasn’t up for reelection yet, the board will appoint someone to take his place at the regular meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
