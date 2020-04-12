OCEAN — It looked like a scene from a Wild West rodeo Wednesday in the barn of Dave and Lou Ann Sekely, owners of Alpacas of the Crystal Coast.
Professional shearers with Alley-Pac Alpaca Shearing, based in Fort Collins, Colo., set up in the barn to shear the couple’s 17 alpacas and those owned by three other farms or businesses in the county.
Ms. Sekely said the decision was made to go ahead with the annual spring shearing despite the onging novel coronavirus pandemic because alpacas must have their thick winter coats sheared in order to survive the South’s hot spring and summer climate.
“Alpacas are susceptible to heat stroke, and for them it’s a matter of life and death,” Ms. Sekely said.
Shearer Luke Loffhagen, too, said it’s critical for alpacas to get sheared in the spring.
“If they don’t get sheared in the spring, some of them will get heat stroke and they’ll die,” Mr. Loffhagen said.
The shearers wore masks, as did most of those helping with the shearing to abide by social distancing and safety precautions. Farming and caring for the welfare of animals are included as essential businesses under N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
Ms. Sekely uses the thick fleece shorn from her alpacas to create yarn and other unique products. She sells them from a small store at her home, as well as at various farmers’ markets. Items range from fabric balls that can be tossed in with drying laundry, to hats and socks created from alpaca yarn.
The rich fiber is hypoallergenic, which is one reason alpaca products continue to grow in popularity.
While humans participating in the shearing had good reasons for removing the thick coats, the creatures wearing them didn’t seem to appreciate the gesture as they kicked and spit when it was their turn to be sheared.
Mr. Loffhagen and his two assistants used ropes and pulleys to secure the animals for shearing. He would pick up each alpaca, with his assistant placing a rope on each leg. The animal would then be laid on a large floor mat, as the ropes were tightened to ensure the animals would remain stationary during the process.
While that may sound easy, it was more like a wrestling match as Mr. Loffhagen picked up the protesting animals, each weighing between 120 and 200 pounds. Their average height was 3-feet at the shoulder, with elongated necks. Their length was between 4 and 6 feet long.
With the skill of a barber in an assembly line, Mr. Loffhagen used various clippers to quickly maneuver along the body of each alpaca. The unwilling animals would shriek in protest, sometimes spitting. Although alpacas are normally docile creatures, they spit when they feel threatened.
As the thick fleece was coming off each animal, Ms. Sekely and others assisting with the process would pick it up and place it in containers.
In addition, Mr. Loffhagen trimmed the animals’ nails. Unlike many pack animals, alpacas have toes instead of hooves. He also ground down their upper teeth, which can sometimes grow to a length that hinders their ability to eat.
At the end of the procedure, everyone would step back as the ropes were untied. The protesting alpacas would quickly jump up and run out of the back of the barn into an open field. Each wore a halter so owners could handle them as needed.
A few minutes after being sheared, the alpacas could be seen quietly grazing in a field, their dignity still in tact. Only their fleece was missing.
Ms. Sekely said she was pleased with the results of the shearing and looking forward to working with a new batch of fleece.
“I think they did a great job,” she said.
Ms. Sekely owns alpacas with various coat colors, including white, black, dark brown, beige and red. She does her own dying of white fleece and sends much of her darker fleece to New England for processing, to make hats, socks, shoes and other products. She prefers to keep the white fleece to dye and create her own products.
Fleece is labeled in one of three categories, depending on the quality. Prime is considered the softest, with thirds the coarsest. Seconds are a mixture.
As for alpacas, they are a domesticated species of South American camelid and are normally found on the high plateaus of the Andes Mountains in Peru, Bolivia and Chili.
They resemble a small llama in appearance. There are two breeds of alpaca: the Suri, which has a shiny, curly coat; and Huacaya, which has long, soft fur like a Teddy bear. The Sekelys own the Huacaya type.
Alpacas are considerably smaller than llamas, and unlike llamas, they were not bred to be beasts of burden but specifically for their fiber. They are social animals and cluster in herds.
To discover more about Alpacas of the Crystal Coast, call Ms. Sekely at 252-503-8948 or email alpacascc@gmail.com. The farm’s website is alpacasofthecrystalcoast.com.
