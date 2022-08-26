BEAUFORT - A blueprint for the future growth of Beaufort was up for public discussion Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Beaufort Train Depot.
Approximately 50 town residents attended the meeting, quickly filling the room to maximum capacity before the call to order. A few other citizens also stood just outside of the doorways listening to the discussion.
Beaufort's current Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) land use plan was developed in 2006 but does not reflect anything related to the new alignment of US 70 Highway, Gallants Channel Bridge or several new residential developments. The town's planning and inspections department engaged Stewart Consulting and a variety of local volunteers and committees in 2020 to help with an update. Public survey was closed in Oct. 29, 2021.
Each of the 12 people who spoke Monday had three minutes to address the 333-page draft.
Speaking first was Douglas Doubleday, representing local environmental group Plastic Free by the Sea.
Doubleday complimented the efforts made toward the CAMA plan and spoke on the importance of reducing Beaufort's reliance on single-use plastic products.
"We are now researching the subject of community sustainability and would like to suggest a partnership with the town on a possible sustainability project in the near future," Doubleday said.
Environmental health continued to be the main focus Monday for many speakers, including Susan Schmidt who shared her concern that a rapidly changing climate could impact the town's future.
Schmidt served 40 years as an environmental scientist for North Carolina Coastal Management and warned global warming will cause sea levels to increase by as much as 7 feet over the next century if current trends continue.
"King tides already show us what sea level rise will look like," Schmidt said. "Four times a year they flood Beaufort's Front Street."
Schmidt maintained extreme weather and higher waters should be taken into account, especially concerning the accessibility of evacuation routes during large hurricanes.
To balance the needs of the town against the risk of rising waters, a Non-Intensification Zone (NIZ) was designated in the updated CAMA land use plan draft presented Wednesday to commissioners.
The NIZ is described as the 100-year floodplain and considered a decent approximation for the amount of sea level rise possible by the year 2100. As it stands now, the zone is currently vacant without any public or town infrastructure.
Future development, as stated in the current draft, "...should be limited and public infrastructure should not continue to be intensified unless significant protective measures are put in place to ensure infrastructure and investments are adapted to probable future conditions."
Commissioners recently conveyed concerns in a July 14 meeting about the identification of the NIZ, prompting a discussion for revisiting that segment of the plan.
The majority of public speakers Wednesday expressed their support for the measure and urged the board to keep the NIZ as it is currently written in the draft.
Commenting further on the issue was Marji Rawson, who submitted a co-signed petition for Commissioner Charles "Bucky" Oliver to recuse himself from the CAMA adoption vote. She was joined by Daphne Littiken who also requested Oliver recuse himself.
"We have a product here that we can all be proud of," Rawson said. "Now, somehow, in the 11th hour, we have commissioners here trying to remove it. Why?"
After the end of public comment, Commissioner Melvin Cooper indicated his approval of the proposed CAMA plan and expressed his support for immediately passing the plan without any changes.
"If our citizens put that much time and effort into this, then we should take the time and effort to pass this thing so that it will set precedent for future planning," Cooper said.
The consensus of the rest of the board, however, was to delay the final decision until clarifications could be made regarding various aspects of the document, including possibly tweaking language surrounding the NIZ.
Mayor Sharon Harker suggested the board take up the issue of approval again during the commissioners' meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.
Beaufort's proposed Comprehensive and CAMA Land Use Plan may be viewed online at https://www.beaufortnc.org/planninginspections/page/comprehensive-cama-land-use-plan-update.
