State kicks off Halloween sober driving campaign

RALEIGH — The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program has teamed up with law enforcement, traffic safety officials and vehicle crash survivors to remind everyone of the dangers of drunk driving.
In a video release, the NCGHSP announced officers will be out conducting increased patrols through Sunday to identify and remove impaired drivers from the roads during the annual Halloween “Booze It & Lose It” campaign.
“We want North Carolinians to have a fun night on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,” state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said in the release. “In today’s world, there are many options available to drivers to help the get home safely if they have been drinking. If you have ingested any impairing substance: alcohol, pills, marijuana or something else, do not drive.
“If you know someone who is impaired, don’t let them get behind the wheel,” he continued. “If you see an impaired driver, call 911. And always wear your seat belt, it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.”
The NCGHSP video also includes an account of teenagers who survived a crash last year, but lost their friend and grandmother due to the actions of an impaired driver. The organization highlights the following facts about impaired driving:
- In 2018 in the U.S., 213 children aged 14 and younger were killed in drunk-driving crashes.
- Almost half of fatal vehicle crashes over the Halloween weekend involve an impaired driver.
- About one-quarter of pedestrian deaths on Halloween night involve an impaired driver.
“Despite (the coronavirus pandemic) we’re certain people will be gathering and drinking all Halloween weekend, and we need every single partygoer to plan their sober ride home in advance,” NCGHSP Director Mark Ezzell said. “Last year, 35 people lost their lives on North Carolina roadways during the week of Halloween, and nine of those deaths were caused by impaired drivers. We don’t want that to happen this year.”
Of the 1,442 fatalities on North Carolina roadways in 2018, 411 involved an impaired driver. Impaired driving isn’t just an issue in North Carolina, according to Sarah Searcy, bicycle and pedestrian manager at the Institute for Transportation Research and Education at N.C. State University.
“Nationwide, 36,560 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2018, and 29 percent of those fatalities occurred in crashes during which a driver had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of .08,” she said.
Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as pedestrians not paying attention to their surroundings are at greater risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
