MOREHEAD CITY — The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program recognized the BradyBirthing Center at Carteret Health Care as a Gold Certified Safe Sleep Hospital for the center’s commitment to best practices and education on infant sleep.
“Receipt of the highest recognition shows the commitment level of our incredible team and their focus on safe sleeping,” CHC Director of Maternal Child Health Robin Mobley said in a release. “Every year over 750 babies are born at Carteret Health Care. Our team does not want even one of these infants to become a statistic.”
The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created by Cribs for Kids, the only national infant safe sleep organization. Based in Pittsburgh, Pa., the organization is dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths due to accidental suffocation.
As a national Certified Safe Sleep Hospital, CHC is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and for providing training programs to health care team members and family caregivers.
“Sleep-Related Death (SRD) results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the U.S.,” said Dr. Michael H. Goodstein, neonatologist and medical director of research at Cribs for Kids. “We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable deaths.”
The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created in partnership with leading infant health and safety organizations, according to the release.
CHC’s Brady Birthing Center and Maternal Child Health Department offer a range of obstetrical services and physician providers. It cares for mothers during pregnancy and after delivery and is recognized as a North Carolina Breastfeeding Friendly Hospital. For expectant mothers, the center offers a free mobile app, Carteret Baby.
