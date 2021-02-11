CARTERET COUNTY — Local birdwatchers, new and experienced, can ready their binoculars and bird guides for the 24th Great Backyard Bird Count, which begins Friday.
The GBBC is a worldwide birdwatching event the National Audubon Society, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada hold each year. For four days, birdwatchers will count the birds they see for at least 15 minutes one or more days of the count, entering them into online checklists available at birdcount.org.
“Watching birds is a safe an enjoyable activity we can do during the (coronavirus) pandemic,” event organizers said on the GBBC website. “For the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count, we strongly urge participants to comply with all current country, province, state, First People’s lands or municipal COVID-19 regulations and guidelines. This includes, but isn’t limited to, social distancing while bird watching and wearing a mask when birding with others.”
Cornell Lab Center for Engagement in Science and Nature Co-Director David Bonter said the GBBC is “a simple, welcoming project that both new and veteran birdwatchers enjoy.”
"Birds are everywhere and can be counted in backyards, neighborhoods, suburban parks, wild areas, and cities,” Mr. Bonter said. “Scientists need the eyes of the world to collect information about where the birds are.”
During the 2020 GBBC, birdwatchers set new records for the event, turning in nearly 250,000 lists of birds seen, from more than 100 countries. They identified nearly 7,000 of the world’s estimated 10,000 bird species. Data gathered by the GBBC and other survey projects highlight changes in the numbers and distribution of wild birds over time.
National Audubon Society Chief Scientist Dr. Chad Wisley said by participating in the GBBC, community scientists may contribute data used to protect birds and the places they live.
“In return, studies tell us that pausing to observe birds, their sounds and movements, improve human health,” Dr. Wisley said. “Participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count is a win-win for birds and people.”
This year there’s a new way to send in an observation: through the Cornell Lab’s free Merlin Bird ID app. Bird count participants may use the app during the GBBC and save birds they’ve identified.
As in the past, using the eBird platform on a mobile app and computer are still valid ways to enter data, according to GBBS organizers.
This and other ways to submit bird sightings are available online birdcount.org/participate/.
