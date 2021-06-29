MOREHEAD CITY — Forty-eight American flags on 6-foot-tall poles will line Arendell Street at Katherine Davis Park in Morehead City for the Fourth of July.
It’s part of Flags for Heroes, a program sponsored by the Morehead City Rotary Club to honor individuals and raise money for the club’s programs.
Barbara Johnson, incoming president of the club, said the 3-by-5-foot flags will be placed at dawn Sunday and remain up until dusk.
Individuals and organizations are invited to sponsor a flag for $50 each to honor of a person they feel is a hero. The individual honored can be living or deceased.
“We want to take this opportunity to honor local heroes,” Ms. Johnson said. “It could be medical personnel, first responders, military members, teachers, mentors or anyone who puts service above self.”
Each flag will bear the name of the sponsor and the sponsor’s hero on a medallion. The medallions will be returned to the sponsor as a memento.
The Rotary Club will hold a ceremony at 8 a.m. Sunday at Katherine Davis Park to celebrate the kick-off of the program.
Ms. Johnson said the club plans to use part of the initial proceeds from the sponsorships to purchase additional ones.
“We plan to have 100 flags displayed for Veterans Day,” she said.
Ms. Johnson credited the club’s current president, Dr. Stephen Smith, for coming up with the idea of offering Flags for Heroes. Dr. Smith said he heard about the program from his sister-in-law in Weddington, which has a club that sponsors Flags for Heroes.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Dr. Smith said. “I hope it will help people to remember those who mentored them and inspire them to do great things.”
An increasing number of rotary clubs across the nation are sponsoring the Flags for Heroes program, with some flying more than 500 flags. As for other efforts the Morehead City Rotary Club sponsors, they include Project Christmas Cheer, Backpack Blessings, The Station Club and a special fund set up to help students in need at Carteret Community College.
To sponsor a flag, contact Ms. Johnson at 252-241-1152.
